Huge Call of Duty update adds NUKES to almost all modes – how to get one

CALL of Duty Cold War has finally added the Nukes Scorestreak – and it's as explosive as you'd expect.

It's part of a brand new mid-season update, which also brings a new map and game modes.

Destroy your enemies with the new Mace – or a Nuke Scorestreak, if you're really crushing it Credit: Activision

It's part of the ongoing Season 4 update, which makes major changes to this game.

This particular patch is called Season 4 Reloaded, and it's available this week.

The patch goes live at 9pm Californian time on July 14, or 5am UK time on July 15.

One of the most exciting changes is the addition of the Nuke Scorestreak – a Call of Duty franchise classic.

To unlock it, you'll need to rack up a whopping 30 kills.

But that's not all we're getting.

Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded – what's new?

The new 6v6 map Rush lands, as well as classic multiplayer mode Capture the Flag.

Rush is also getting its own 24/7 featured playlist.

There's Cranked Moshpit (with Cranked TDM and Kill Confirmed bundled in).

And there's a Paintball Moshpit coming during the Reloaded update too.

You'll be able to use the new OTs 9 submachine gun, as well as the Mace melee weapon.

Plus, Activision is releasing high-resolution texture packs for the PS5.

You can read about Call of Duty's new Zombies experience – Mauer Der Toten – too.

Double XP incoming

The final big news is that there's another Double XP weekend.

It begins at 10am Californian time (2pm UK time) on July 16, running through to July 19.

This includes double XP and double Weapon XP for everyone in Cold War and Warzone.

It's a good chance to level up the new OTs 9 SMG quickly, or whatever classic gun you prefer.

Credit: Activision

