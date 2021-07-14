Cancel
Altus Power to become publicly traded in $1.58bn merger deal

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS-based power company Altus Power has announced a $1.58bn definitive merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company CBRE Acquisition Holdings (CBAH), sponsored by CBRE Group. The deal will allow Altus Power to become a public company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The deal is expected to generate gross...

News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
BusinessForexTV.com

Cvent to go public via merger with SPAC Dragoneer Growth in $5.3 billion deal

Cvent, a meetings, events and hospitality tech provider, said Friday it is going public by merging with special purpose acquisition corporation Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in a deal with an initial enterprise value of $5.3 billion. Cvent will have $801 million in cash once the deal closes and will use the funds for product innovation, R&D, to pay down debt and solidify its stake in the market for in-person, virtual and hybrid events, that it expects is valued at $30 billion. The stock ticker will change to “CVT” and trade as Cvent Holding Corp. Vista Equity Partners and Cvent management will roll their equity holdings into the combined company. It will also have a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, of $475 million from investors including Fidelity .P., and Zoom Video Communications, Inc., among others.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

PropertyGuru to go public through merger with SPAC, with the valuing company at $1.35 billion

PropertyGuru Pte. Ltd. announced an agreement that will take the Southeast Asia property technology company public, through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Bridgetown 2 Holdings Ltd. that will value the combined company at $1.35 billion. Bridgetown 2's stock rose 1.0% in afternoon trading. The deal is expected to provide $431 million of gross proceeds. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur by the end of July 2021 to mid-August 2021, the combined company will be listed on the NYSE. Bridgetown 2 was formed by Pacific Century Group and Thiel Capital LLC. "This process of becoming a public company will provide us with greater financial resources to do what we do best - helping people find, finance and own their homes in an efficient and transparent manner," said PropertyGuru Chief Executive Hari Krishnan. Bridgetown 2's stock, which started trading on Jan. 26, has slipped 1.3% over the past three months while the Renaissance IPO ETF has eased 1.7% and the S&P 500 has gained 5.5%.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Churchill Capital (CCIV) Shareholders Approve Merger with Lucid Motors; Will Become Lucid Group (LCID)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Churchill Capital Corporation IV (NYSE: CCIV) announced today, stockholders have voted to approve the proposals required to complete its combination with luxury EV maker Lucid Motors. The proposal received "overwhelming support" with approximately 98% of votes cast voted for the proposal to approve the business combination.
Tysons, VAtysonsreporter.com

Tysons tech company Cvent to go public again with merger

Tysons-headquartered Cvent, which provides business tools for customers to plan, market, and organize meetings and events, is headed back to the stock market. The event-management tech company announced today (Friday) that it will merge with a blank check company for investors in a deal that’s set to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Cvent, A Leading Enterprise Event Technology Provider, To Become Publicly Traded After Combining With Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II

Cvent, a market-leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, and Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (Nasdaq: DGNS) (“Dragoneer”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced their entry into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Merger Agreement”). Upon closing, the combined company will operate as Cvent Holding Corp., and is expected to trade under the ticker symbol “CVT.”
BusinessMedCity News

Sema4 goes public via SPAC merger

Sema4, a company focused on providing genomic and clinical data insights, has gone public through a blank-check acquisition. The company struck an approximately $800 million deal to merge with CM Life Sciences, a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC, and Corvex Management LP. The deal will inject about $500 million into Sema4’s coffers.
Stamford, CTbeckershospitalreview.com

Mount Sinai genomics spinout goes public under $500M merger deal

Stamford, Conn-based Sema4, a genomics company spun out of Mount Sinai Health System, completed its merger with special purpose acquisition company CM Life Sciences, the organizations announced July 22. Five details:. 1. Mount Sinai spun its Genetic Testing Laboratory at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai into Sema4...
BusinessCoinDesk

Core Scientific Plans to Go Public Through SPAC Merger

Core Scientific, a cryptocurrency mining company, is planning to list its shares on Nasdaq. Core Scientific, the largest host of bitcoin mining machines in North America, plans to merge with the special purpose acquisition vehicle (SPAC) Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition, the company said in a statement. The company will...
Businesstheblockcrypto.com

Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific to list on Nasdaq via merger deal

U.S. bitcoin mining and colocation provider Core Scientific has said it's going public via a merger deal. The firm said in an announcement on Wednesday that it has entered a definitive merger agreement that will see it acquired by Nasdaq-listed Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (XPDI), whose anchor investor is the asset manager BlackRock.
BusinessBenzinga

Sigmatron-Wagz Agree For Merger Deal

Electronic manufacturing services company Sigmatron International Inc (NASDAQ: SGMA) agreed to issue 2.44 million shares to pet technology company Wagz Inc shareholders. The shares are worth $12.34 million based on Sigmatron's Tuesday closing price of $5.05. It follows a Jun. 4, 2020 Letter of Intent between the companies, where Wagz...
Economycheddar.com

Stryve Goes Public After Merger with Andina Acquisition Corp.

Snack food company Stryve is expecting to begin trading on the Nasdaq July 21. The company's merger with special-purpose acquisition company Andina Acquisition Corp. closed on Tuesday. Stryve got its start selling a jerky-like air-dried beef called biltong, which is a healthier option than traditional beef jerky. In 2019, Stryve recorded $14 million in sales and nearly $20 million in 2020. It estimates that it'll reach $51 million this year. Jaxie Alt joins us to talk about going public.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Peyton and Eli Manning-Backed BBQGuys To Become Publicly Traded Company Via Merger With SPAC Velocity Acquisition Corp. (VELO)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BBQ Holding, LLC, a leading specialty e-commerce platform for higher-end BBQ grills, grilling accessories and outdoor living products for both homeowners and professional builders ("BBQGuys" or the "Company"), and Velocity Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: VELO) ("Velocity"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement that will result in BBQGuys becoming a publicly listed company on NASDAQ under the new ticker symbol "BBQG". The transaction values the Company, which generated revenue of $264 million in 2020, at a pro forma equity value of approximately $963 million and an enterprise value of approximately $839 million.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

Rory McIlory and Draymond Green-backed insurtech to go public through merger

Insurtech company Kin Insurance has announced that it will go public through a merger with Omnichannel Acquisition Group, a special-purpose acquisition company led by entrepreneur and recurring Shark Tank guest judge Matt Higgins. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Kin Insurance and is expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “KI.”
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Kin Insurance to go public via merger with SPAC Omnichannel Acquisition in $1.03 billion deal

Kin Insurance Inc., a direct-to-consumer digital insurer focused on the homeowners market, is going public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition corporation Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. in a deal with a pro forma enterprise value of about $1.03 billion. The combined company will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker "KI." Kin has also signed an agreement to acquire an inactive insurance carrier that has licenses in more than 40 states, allowing it to expand beyond its current network of Florida, Louisiana and California. Kin will have about $242 million in cash at closing, in...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Associated Press

PureTech Founded Entity Gelesis, the Maker of Plenity®, to Become a Publicly Traded Company via Merger with Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2021-- PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) (“PureTech” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company announces that its Founded Entity, Gelesis, Inc. (“Gelesis”) and Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CPSR) (“Capstar”), have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company’s securities are expected to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol “GLS.”
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

InsurTech Kin Going Public At $1B Value Via SPAC Merger

Insurance technology (InsurTech) company Kin is merging with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. to go public on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “KI.” The combined entity will be called Kin Insurance and will be valued at an estimated $1.03 billion. The deal includes an $80...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

PropertyGuru To Go Public Via Blank Check Merger

PropertyGuru, the Singapore-based online real estate firm, will be going public via special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), a Bloomberg report said Monday (July 19). The company will be making a deal with Bridgetown 2 Holdings, which is backed by billionaires Peter Thiel and Richard Li. The transaction might end up...
BusinessPosted by
AFP

Robinhood aims for $35 bn valuation when it goes public

The fast-growing online investment platform Robinhood aims for a valuation of as much as $35 billion when it goes public, the company said Monday in a securities filing. Robinhood, which has grown quickly during the coronavirus pandemic, anticipates offering shares at between $38 and $42 apiece, making its initial public offering worth as much as $2.3 billion.

