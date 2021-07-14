Cancel
Governor Mills Vetoes Consumer Owned Utility Company

By Cindy Campbell
Gov. Janet Mills has vetoed a bill that would have created a consumer-owned utility company. LD 1708 intended to create a utility company that would be under consumer control, rather than relying on Central Maine Power and Versant, which are owned by out-of-state parent companies. Even as she vetoed the bill, Mills called the recent performance of Maine's utilities "abysmal" and admitted the time may have come for residents to retake control of the state's electrical supply.

