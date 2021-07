Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Bonne fête nationale, or as we folks on this side of the pond say, “Happy Bastille Day.”. No need to bore with historic details beyond the basics: On this date in 1789 a mob stormed the Bastille fortress-turned-prison in Paris, which despite decline in use and plans to raze it had become a symbol of the oppressive Bourbon Monarchy. It’s roughly the equivalent of July 4 for us in that it marked the start of the French Revolution.