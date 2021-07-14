Cancel
Relationship Advice

Below Deck Mediterranean's Brooke Laughton Is Engaged and Reveals How She Met Her Future Husband (Exclusive)

By Gina Ragusa
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Brooke Laughton from Below Deck Mediterranean said “yes” to her boyfriend and just got engaged. “I said YES to my soul mate,” she shared on Instagram along with a photo wearing a gorgeous engagement ring. “The first time we met I called him my future husband before I even knew his name (behind his back- that would just be creepy) and now the most romantic proposal on a hilltop overlooking the bay of Portofino. Just in time for my 30th Birthday today. Sooooo overwhelmed and in love.” So how did she meet her future husband? She shared the fairy-tale story with Showbiz Cheat Sheet in March 2020.

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen.

