Below Deck Mediterranean’s Brooke Laughton Is Engaged and Reveals How She Met Her Future Husband (Exclusive)

Brooke Laughton from Below Deck Mediterranean said “yes” to her boyfriend and just got engaged. “I said YES to my soul mate,” she shared on Instagram along with a photo wearing a gorgeous engagement ring. “The first time we met I called him my future husband before I even knew his name (behind his back- that would just be creepy) and now the most romantic proposal on a hilltop overlooking the bay of Portofino. Just in time for my 30th Birthday today. Sooooo overwhelmed and in love.” So how did she meet her future husband? She shared the fairy-tale story with Showbiz Cheat Sheet in March 2020.