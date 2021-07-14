Cancel
Man Utd ‘the only English club Jules Kounde will join’ as Sevilla star REJECTS Tottenham transfer

By Sandra Brobbey
The US Sun
 10 days ago

JULES KOUNDE is reportedly snubbing Tottenham’s advances in the hope of securing a move to a Champions League club.

It's reported the Sevilla ace is keen on a move to Manchester United with the Old Trafford side set to battle for Europe’s top club prize next season.

Jules Kounde is a transfer target for Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea Credit: Rex

Kounde, 22, was part of the France squad that suffered a shock loss to Switzerland in the Round of 16 at Euro 2020.

And the centre-back, who made 34 top-flight appearances for Sevilla last term, has been heavily linked with a Spurs move amid interest from new Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, Spanish newspaper Marca claim the player has turned his back on a move to North London.

Kounde has attracted interest from Chelsea, Man City and Real Madrid but could also be a transfer target for Man United.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano claims the Red Devils could be set to join the race for the defender's signature with the club looking to strengthen their defensive options.

It is reported Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have the LaLiga star earmarked as a possible centre-back alternative if their reported move for Raphael Varane falls through.

Romano told the Here We Go Podcast: “We need to keep an eye on Manchester United for Kounde.

“It’s true they want Varane but Kounde has always been on the list. The situation is open.”

Marca claims Sevilla are looking to obtain the highest possible fee for their star defender.

They say Kounde is valued at around £55million to £59m.

His club has reportedly already rejected a Man City bid of £47m.

Kounde, who began his senior professional career at Bordeaux in 2017, has a contract with Sevilla until June 2024.

The player made a five-year £21m switch to the club managed by Julen Lopetegui in 2019.

The centre-back helped the club finish fourth in Spain’s top-flight last season.

Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tuchel driving Chelsea to win race for Sevilla defender Kounde

Premier League clubs are queuing for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Okdiario says Chelsea are showing serious interest in the France international, but aren't alone with Manchester United, Tottenham, Arsenal and LaLiga giants Barcelona also in contact with Sevilla. Kounde has a contract with Sevilla until 2024 and a buyout clause...
Premier League90min.com

Man Utd 'very close' to Raphael Varane transfer

Manchester United are on the brink of signing Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, according to various reports. Jadon Sancho was United's primary target this summer, and they accomplished that mission earlier this month when they finally, mercifully reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund. Priority number two is finding a partner for Harry Maguire, and with that in mind, Varane has been the talk of the town.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The US Sun

Man Utd star Jesse Lingard wanted in Atletico Madrid transfer as midfielder returns to pre-season for showdown talks

SPANISH champions Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Manchester United star Jesse Lingard, according to reports. The 28-year-old has returned to pre-season training after failing to make a Premier League appearance under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term. According to 90min.com, Lingard is a summer transfer target for Atletico. The...
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

PL club tipped to sign Tottenham midfield star but only on one condition

Aston Villa backed to sign Tottenham star Harry Winks but not for starting role. Speaking to Football Insider (h/t Birmingham Live), Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed his former club Aston Villa to complete the signing of Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks, but one condition. The ex-striker wants the Villans to use the Englishman as a backup rather than a starting role.
UEFAvavel.com

Tottenham and Sevilla reach agreement for Jules Koundé

According to Sky Sports Italy Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with La Liga's side Sevilla for the French International, Jules Koundé. Spurs have reportedly offered £30 million and Colombian centre-back Davinson Sánchez in exchange for Koundé. The player, whose main goal next season was to play...

