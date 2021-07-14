Sainsbury’s issues urgent recall of vegan lasagne as it contains pork, beef and milk

Sainsbury 's has issued an urgent product recall after a batch of its vegan lasagne was found to contain milk, beef and pork.

The supermarket chain put out an “allergen alert” to warn that the Butternut Squash & Lentil Lasagne of the Love Your Veg ready-meal range has milk in it.

The warning says: “This product also contains pork and beef”.

The company said that the product was made with the wrong filling. Instead of a vegan-friendly tomato and lentil ragu, it was packaged with the filling for the supermarket’s Bolognese Melt, which is a ragu made from beef and pork.

The product is considered to be a possible health risk for anyone with a milk sensitivity, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Customers who bought the lasagne with the SKU code 7978371 are being asked to return the item to the supermarket to get their money back.

Vegans went on social media to vent their feelings over the mix-up.

Twitter users Emma Lou and Simon Rogers criticised Sainsbury’s for not posting the product recall on its Twitter feed.

Kevin Quinn wrote, addressing Sainbury’s: “If there is one thing I rely on with vegan ready meals, it’s that they’re vegan!

“What assurance can you give me that this is an isolated aberration and not endemic sloppy manufacture?”

Another Twitter user with the handle @TheMorganics, said: “I’d like to know what would happen if it hadn’t have been an allergy issue. Would a vegan product found contaminated with meat products have been recalled, or kept quiet?”

She added in another tweet that Sainsbury’s “don’t fully understand the distress” vegans feel when they have realised they have “unintentionally eaten an animal product”.

Another user with the handle @helenping2 said that she “won’t be trusting Sainsbury’s for my vegan treats now.”

The Independent has contacted Sainsbury’s to comment in response to the criticisms.

The supermarket has said in a statement that “no other Sainsbury’s products have been affected by this issue” and that it “would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause”.

A spokesman for Sainsbury’s said: “As a precautionary measure, we are asking customers who have purchased the above product with a use by date of July, 17, only and have an allergy or an intolerance to Milk, or who do not eat Pork or Beef not to eat it and to return it to their nearest Sainsbury’s store, where they will receive a full refund.”