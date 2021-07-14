William Blair Downgrades Glaukos After Disappointing CMS Rate; Shares Drop

The stock price of Glaukos (NYSE: GKOS), a pharmaceutical company focused on treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases, reached its all-time high of $96 in February this year before a recent sell-off in the stock, which led to a large 50% drop in its price to levels of $48 currently. Much of this fall came in over the last week or so, with GKOS stock falling 35%, after multiple downgrades on the stock, following the concerns about the proposed physician fee schedule established by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. [1] The investors fear that the proposed changes by the CMS will significantly impact the amount of reimbursement that the company receives from Medicare for glaucoma surgical procedures using its iStent device, weighing on GKOS stock.
