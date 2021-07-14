William Blair Downgrades Glaukos After Disappointing CMS Rate; Shares Drop

OCANF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Macquarie lowered OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.