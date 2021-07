Collecting candles may be a feminine interest in our modern age; however, chandlery, or the craft of making candles, was considered a very masculine skill thousands of years ago. In medieval times, villages and kingdoms only relied on candles for light. Medieval craftsmen made candles from wax or animal fat, which is also known as tallow, and this was when the common use of chandlers started. Even though candles are not as necessary nowadays, they are still used to add a romantic atmosphere to any room, or maybe a masculine ambiance in certain settings. Homemade candles are a lot cheaper than store-bought ones and create the same aura and mood. If you’d like to learn how to make your own candles at home, you’ll find this article really helpful. Keep reading.