Penn Hills, PA

Woman accused in Penn Hills toddler’s death wants statements thrown out

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 10 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The attorney for the woman charged in the death of 2-year-old Nalani Johnson is fighting to have some of her client’s statements thrown out.

Search crews found the toddler’s body in an Indiana County Park in 2019, three days after she disappeared.

Sharena Nancy is set to go on trial in October on kidnapping and homicide charges.

Her attorney argued to a judge that statements Nancy made when she was pulled over, hours after the kidnapping, should be thrown out because the statements she made fall under the public safety exception to Miranda Rights.

The judge has not ruled yet.

Pittsburgh, PA
