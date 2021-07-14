Cancel
Laurinburg, NC

Two file Tuesday for Wagram board

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 10 days ago

LAURINBURG — Two individuals filed their paperwork on Tuesday to become candidates for office in the upcoming municipal elections.

Lori Reynolds filed for a seat on the Wagram Board of Commissioners, and Robert McLaughlin also filed for a seat on the Wagram Board of Commissioners.

Reynolds and McLaughlin join seven others who have already filed their candidacy through the first seven days of filing. They are:

— Marjorie Whitlock, town of Gibson Board of Commissioners

— Greg Leech, town of Gibson Board of Commissioners

— Tyresa Haywood, town of East Laurinburg Board of Commissioners

— Virgil L. Hutchinson, town of Maxton Board of Commissioners

— Emmett (Chip) Morton, town of Maxton Board of Commissioners

— Victor R. Womack Sr., town of Maxton Board of Commissioners

— George Purcell, town of Wagram mayor

Filing is open through Friday at noon for the towns of East Laurinburg, Wagram, Gibson and Maxton. For the city of Laurinburg, Senate Bill 722 has postponed the city’s election until March 2022, which moved the candidate filing date until December.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

