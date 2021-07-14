Cancel
Lincoln, NE

More rain possible today and tomorrow

By Brandon Rector
1011now.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There could be some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible this evening as a cold front and upper level disturbance move across the region. Rain could be heavy at times. Some storms this evening could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 70s in Northwest Nebraska to the low to mid 90s in Southeast Nebraska today.

City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms#Koln
