More rain possible today and tomorrow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There could be some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible this evening as a cold front and upper level disturbance move across the region. Rain could be heavy at times. Some storms this evening could be severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. The tornado threat is low. High temperatures will range from the low to mid 70s in Northwest Nebraska to the low to mid 90s in Southeast Nebraska today.