Lewis Hamilton no longer the fighter he once was, claims Bernie Ecclestone

By Independent TV
The Independent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernie Ecclestone has claimed Lewis Hamilton is no longer the fighter he once was and has made too many mistakes in his drive for a record-breaking eighth world championship. In an interview with the PA news agency ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, F1’s former supremo said Hamilton could yet walk away from his new two-year £80million Mercedes contract, praised the Briton for standing up against racism and took aim at his successors for “messing around with history” ahead of the sport’s first Sprint race at Silverstone.

MotorsportsBBC

Lewis Hamilton hopes for diversity legacy

Sir Lewis Hamilton has said he hopes improving the diversity of Formula One will be part of his legacy. The seven-times world champion has commissioned a report which he hopes will encourage the industry to become more inclusive and inspire young people from ethnic minorities to pursue a career in the sport.
Motorsportsdallassun.com

Lewis Hamilton's commission recommends action

London [UK], July 13 (ANI): The Hamilton Commission, the initiative set up by the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to increase the representation of Black people in UK motorsport, has released its first report into the issue, which includes 10 recommendations for change. The Mercedes driver -- who is the...
MotorsportsTelegraph

British Grand Prix 2021: What time is the F1 race, what TV channel is it on and what are the odds?

After five victories in a row, Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton are on the ropes, bruised by Max Verstappen's hat-trick of victories in France and Austria. A home grand prix in front of a full house could not come at a better time for Hamilton. But it is already starting to look as though he needs to turn things around immediately. Can he do so at the British Grand Prix this weekend?
Motorsportswsau.com

Motor racing-Verstappen fastest in British Grand Prix practice

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) – Red Bull’s Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen was fastest by a hefty margin in practice for a new-look British Grand Prix on Friday with home hero Lewis Hamilton only third on the timesheets. On a sunny afternoon, with fans filling the grandstands on a day...
MotorsportsBBC

Lewis Hamilton: F1 star wants more diversity in the sport

F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has commissioned a report to improve diversity in motorsport, calling it the "most valuable thing" he has achieved. The report, done with the Royal Academy of Engineering, looked at barriers preventing young black people from working in the industry. Hamilton's report gave a number of reasons...
Motorsportsf1i.com

Hamilton shrugs off demeaning comments from Ecclestone

Lewis Hamilton dismissed a depreciative comment from former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, and insists he is a better driver today than he has ever been in his F1 career. Earlier this week, Ecclestone claimed that the seven-time world champion has made too many mistakes this season and was no longer the fighter he once was, adding that Hamilton may well call it a day on his time in F1 despite the Briton recently extending his contract with Mercedes until the end of 2023.
MotorsportsThe Independent

Lewis Hamilton thanks Silverstone support after clinching historic Sprint pole

A jubilant Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes on pole position for Formula One’s first Sprint race and dedicated his performance to the 86,000 fans at Silverstone. Hamilton arrived for the British Grand Prix without a win in five and was staring down the barrel at a heavy defeat in qualifying after championship rival Max Verstappen demolished him in practice earlier on Friday.
MotorsportsAutoblog

Lewis Hamilton takes top slot for the first F1 Sprint at Silverstone

SILVERSTONE, England — Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on the front of the grid for Formula One's first Saturday Sprint after a fizzing Friday qualifying session at his home British Grand Prix. The winner of Saturday's 17-lap dash around the Silverstone circuit will take the official pole position...
MotorsportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton comes out fighting after swipe from former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone as Mercedes ace insists he's up for a scrap with drivers' championship leader Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton jabbed out a spirited response to Bernie Ecclestone, telling Formula One's old ringmaster that he is stronger than ever. This counter-punch followed Ecclestone's comments in the run-up to Sunday's British Grand Prix, which suggested that the seven-time world champion is 'not quite the fighter he was'. Hamilton, who...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

Formula 1: The biggest deficit Lewis Hamilton has overcome

Lewis Hamilton now trails Max Verstappen by 32 points in the Formula 1 driver standings. Is this a deficit that he can overcome?. Max Verstappen extended his and Red Bull’s Formula 1 winning streak with a dominant effort in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, the ninth of 23 races on the 2021 schedule.
MotorsportsJalopnik

Lewis Hamilton Spells Out F1's Institutional Racism And How To Change It

The Hamilton Commission, started by seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton and co-chaired by Royal Academy of Engineering CEO Dr. Hayaatun Sillem, published a comprehensive report Tuesday detailing the systemic barriers to the involvement of Black people in motorsport, and in engineering fields at large. The 93-page report, titled Accelerating...

