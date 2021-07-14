Lewis Hamilton no longer the fighter he once was, claims Bernie Ecclestone

Bernie Ecclestone has claimed Lewis Hamilton is no longer the fighter he once was and has made too many mistakes in his drive for a record-breaking eighth world championship. In an interview with the PA news agency ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix, F1’s former supremo said Hamilton could yet walk away from his new two-year £80million Mercedes contract, praised the Briton for standing up against racism and took aim at his successors for “messing around with history” ahead of the sport’s first Sprint race at Silverstone.