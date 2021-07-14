Lured by cheap lira, curb-free travel, Arab tourists turn to Turkey

Air fares from the Balearics have soared after the Spanish islands were downgraded to amber in this week’s traffic light update.The popular holiday island group, which include Mallorca, Ibiza and Menorca, were added to the green watchlist at the update on 24 June, which allowed quarantine-free travel.There have been spiking cases on the islands, which lead to their downgrade in Wednesday’s update, a day earlier than expected.Those travelling to amber listed countries, such as mainland Spain, have to self-isolate for 10 days on their return to England.However, from 19 July, the requirement to quarantine will be scrapped for the fully vaccinated and those aged under 18.Meanwhile, Bulgaria and Hong Kong were added to the green list; while Taiwan and Croatia join the green watchlist. Read More When is the next review of green and amber list countries?Which countries have banned the AstraZeneca Covishield Indian vaccine?What happens if you’re pinged before you’re due to go on holiday?Which countries could be added to the green list?