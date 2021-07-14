Death toll rises to 72 as violence continues in South Africa

Up to 72 people have been killed in violence and rioting in South Africa which erupted after the jailing of the former president Jacob Zuma last week.

Looters have continued to ransack shops and businesses, and stopped a refinery from working on Wednesday, ignoring calls by security officials to stop. Supporters of the ex-president have also blockaded roads, disrupting major supply chains

The military have been deployed to help police overstretched since the unrest began last week, after Mr Zuma’s arrest for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry.

South African police said in a statement they had identified 12 people suspected of provoking the riots, and more than 1,200 people had been arrested.

There was widespread looting in several cities, from Zuma’s home in KwaZulu-Natal province to Johannesburg and surrounding Gauteng province.

In a statement on Tuesday night, Police Major General Mathapelo Peters said that KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces had witnessed many deaths in chaotic stampedes as thousands were rushing after the stealing spree.

Last night, plunderers pillaged stores, shopping malls and set others ablaze in Mpumalanga and Northern Cape provinces, according to a police statement.

Analysts say this sweeping wave of violence is linked partly to Zuma’s trial, but has also laid bare deep economic hardship and inequality, exacerbated by Covid-19.

“This time is bad. We aren’t safe to walk around the streets. Looters are even looting from each other,” locals in Johannesburg told South Africa’s TimesLive news site.

Video footage on Wednesday showed the looting of shops spreading to the county’s biggest township Soweto, the former home of Nelson Mandela, and the port city of Durban.

Durban appears to have suffered heavily from the escalation of chaos. Footage on social media showed Lenmed hospital, located in the northern section of the city, in flames. The unrest also spread to South Africa’s largest refinery, SAPREF, which is also in Durban, forcing it to shut down temporarily, an industry official said on Wednesday.

In several locations in South Africa, ATMs, restaurants, stores selling alcohol and clothing shops were all left empty.

Covid-19 has hit the South African economy badly, with GDP plummeting by about 5 per cent by the end of 2020. According to the country’s statistics agency, unemployment stood at a staggeringly high level of 32.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2021, the highest since the quarterly labour force survey began in 2008.

In a statement on Tuesday, the UN mission in South Africa said that this wave of violence and looting “will exacerbate the [existing] social and economic hardships caused by joblessness, poverty and inequality in the country.”

Many questioned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership during the rampage, saying he has failed to calm the protesters’ anger over Zuma’s imprisonment or take decisive steps to restore order.

Mr Ramaphosa said on Monday that the deadly violence gripping the country was unprecedented in post-apartheid South Africa. But even as the president was addressing the nation, the looting continued.