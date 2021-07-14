Cancel
Public Health

Huw Edwards claims angry Tube passenger told him to REMOVE his Welsh flag facemask because he found it 'offensive'

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

BBC News at 10 presenter Huw Edwards says an 'angry' man told him to take his Welsh face mask off on the train.

The veteran broadcaster, who had coronavirus last year, claims he was accosted and asked to remove the covering because his fellow passenger was 'offended' by the dragons emblazoned across it.

The BBC newsreader, 59, who boxes in his free time, suggests he stood his ground and refused to remove the mask after the altercation.

He posted a photo of himself on social media immediately after the incident yesterday, where he is frowning and still sporting the mask.

Mr Edwards, of Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, south Wales, said: 'Angry man on the tube demands I take off mask.

'Turns out he was offended by the Welsh theme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvPrV_0awRi9Eo00
BBC presenter Huw Edwards, 59, says 'angry' man told him to take his face mask off
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFL8g_0awRi9Eo00
The newsreader went on Twitter to tell everyone about what had happened on the train

'Anyway, I'm still going to wear a mask on public transport and indoor spaces - to protect others and show respect for NHS staff.'

There were mixed reactions to his post on social media, reflecting the divide between people who want to keep wearing masks to protect people and those who want to ditch them.

Mike Holden said: 'Huw I'm predicting after the 19th you will face many more calls from anti-maskers to take off your mask.

'And not because of the dragons but because of the mask.

'Johnson couldn't nurture anarchy better if he tried.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24VQTl_0awRi9Eo00
Huw had coronavirus last year and detailed how ill it had made him feel

The newsreader has previously told how he had three weeks off work with suspected coronavirus.

He said: 'I developed pains in my legs, hips and shoulders. And that's where I started showing signs of pneumonia, and the doctor was totally convinced it was Covid-19 at the root of it, although I wasn't tested to confirm it formally.'

It comes as mayor of London Sadiq Khan today announced that face masks will remain mandatory on Transport for London services after the remaining national restrictions are lifted on July 19.

Boris Johnson had previously said from Monday, legal mandates in England to wear masks in some public settings will be scrapped, with the onus instead placed on personal responsibility.

But Mr Khan told BBC Breakfast that around 400 enforcement officers would be deployed to check people are still wearing masks in the capital.

'It's not perfect. Would have been better if national rules applied across the country to avoid any confusion,' he said.

'The government for their own reasons have decided not to do that.'

Asked about the lack of restrictions on services from outside the city, Mr Khan said: 'A number of services that come into London are not my responsibility. 'If you are in London, you need to follow the rules.'

