China’s crackdown on Didi may signal tougher curbs on tech

China's intensifying crackdown on technology companies is proving to be a cautionary tale for investors in the nation's startups, with one notable exception: consumer brands. From cosmetics to bubble tea, Chinese ventures making waves among a new generation of shoppers are becoming a magnet for funds hunting for their next big hit. Investors may see such companies as a viable alternative to tech startups because the government, rather than clamping down, is pushing to foster domestic champions that can fuel spending and compete with the likes of Coca-Cola and Nike.