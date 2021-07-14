China’s crackdown on Didi may signal tougher curbs on tech
Chinese regulators have been noticeably tightening their oversight of some larger tech firms in recent days. The ride-hailing tech firm Didi Chuxing was forced to stop downloads of its app from stores shortly after going public on the New York Stock Exchange after regulators cited data privacy concerns, leading to a significant drop in Didi’s stock. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has also withdrawn its plans for an initial public offering, reportedly after meeting with regulators earlier in the year.www.marketplace.org
