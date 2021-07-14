Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

China’s crackdown on Didi may signal tougher curbs on tech

By Sabri Ben-Achour, Daniel Shin
marketplace.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese regulators have been noticeably tightening their oversight of some larger tech firms in recent days. The ride-hailing tech firm Didi Chuxing was forced to stop downloads of its app from stores shortly after going public on the New York Stock Exchange after regulators cited data privacy concerns, leading to a significant drop in Didi’s stock. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has also withdrawn its plans for an initial public offering, reportedly after meeting with regulators earlier in the year.

www.marketplace.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech Companies#Chinese#Tiktok#Bytedance#Goldman Sachs#American#Luckin Coffee#Cia#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Alibaba
News Break
Data Privacy
Country
China
Related
Chinacitizensjournal.us

China Threatens To Begin World War III

A video has appeared online that reportedly is circulating among Chinese Communist Party channels in which the repressive regime on the mainland there threatens to unleash a “continuous” nuclear war on the world. “When we liberate Taiwan, if Japan dares to intervene by force, even if it only deploys one...
Politicsnationalinterest.org

China’s Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world’s best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China’s theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA’s plan. In addition, Beijing’s armed forces are “[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct ‘systems destruction warfare’ —the crippling of the U.S. battle network’s command, control, communication and intelligence systems.”
ChinaInternational Business Times

China Shocker: Communist Party Account Reposts Video That Threatens To Nuke Japan

China has taken its aggressive posturing toward its neighbors over disputed territories to an outrageous new level earlier this week when a video, purportedly posted on a channel approved by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), threatened to rain "continuous nuclear bombs" on Japan if the country intervened in the Taiwan issue.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

China imposes sanctions on seven US individuals, entity

Beijing [China], July 24 (ANI): China on Friday imposed sanctions on seven US individuals and entity, under Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law, in response to the US penalties imposed on the Hong Kong officials over crackdown of democracy in the semi-autonomous region. This action comes in response to the US' recent warning...
POTUSFortune

Will Beijing’s tech crackdown be a windfall for Hong Kong?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Beijing continues to turn the screws on Chinese tech companies seeking to sell shares on Wall Street. On Saturday, Grady, Eamon, and I explained how last week's surprise crackdown on ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing reflects...
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Changes in China's military flights around Taiwan may mean Chinese pilots are learning new tactics

Observers point to increased presence of early-warning and electronic-warfare aircraft in combination with China's fighter-bombers. A strategy inspired by the US military connects and shares information between the latest combat platforms and older warplanes. Recent air force sorties by the People's Liberation Army near Taiwan indicate the Chinese military may...
Worldkdal610.com

China rejects US backing for Australia in trade disputes

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Thursday that the United States should correct its mistakes instead of making baseless comments, after U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai backed Australia in trade disputes with China. U.S. comments are wrong, and the tensions in China and Australia relations are caused by Australia’s interference...
EconomyCNET

Chinese cars aren't coming to America via HAAH as firm files for bankruptcy

The promise of Chinese cars landing on US soil is, yet again, broken. Automotive News reported Monday HAAH Automotive Holdings, a big player hoping to import Chinese cars to the US, has filed for bankruptcy after a seven-year-long journey. The publication spoke with HAAH CEO Duke Hale, who delivered the news. HAAH did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment on the filing.
EconomyMySanAntonio

'Golden Age' for China brands bolstered by tech crackdown

China's intensifying crackdown on technology companies is proving to be a cautionary tale for investors in the nation's startups, with one notable exception: consumer brands. From cosmetics to bubble tea, Chinese ventures making waves among a new generation of shoppers are becoming a magnet for funds hunting for their next big hit. Investors may see such companies as a viable alternative to tech startups because the government, rather than clamping down, is pushing to foster domestic champions that can fuel spending and compete with the likes of Coca-Cola and Nike.
BusinessPosted by
Fortune

How Didi’s data debacle doomed China’s love affair with Wall Street

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Executives at Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing had plenty to worry about last April when they filed confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for permission to list shares of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
ChinaCoinDesk

China Unveils Cryptography Research Center to Support Digital Yuan

China opened a new national institute to research applications of cryptography to secure the digital yuan, state-owned People’s Daily reported on Wednesday. The R&D center will be in Jinan, a city in Shandong, a coastal province just east of Beijing. The star-studded opening ceremony included a speech from a deputy...
U.S. Politicswhtc.com

U.S. weighs crackdown on China’s import of Iranian oil

DUBAI (Reuters) – The United States is considering cracking down on Iranian oil sales to China as it braces for the possibility that Tehran may not return to nuclear talks or may adopt a harder line whenever it does, a U.S. official said. Washington told Beijing earlier this year its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy