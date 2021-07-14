Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Prince Charles ‘to stop Edward becoming Duke of Edinburgh’ despite dad’s wishes as future King ‘wants slimmer monarchy’

By Olivia Burke
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oStLk_0awRhtLq00

PRINCE Charles is set to scupper his younger brother's appointment as the Duke of Edinburgh despite his late father's wishes, in favour of a downsized monarchy, it is claimed.

The future King is reportedly reluctant to relinquish the title to the Earl of Wessex regardless of his 20-year wait to inherit Prince Philip's title.

🔵 Read our Royal Family live blog for the latest updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tbg5J_0awRhtLq00
Prince Edward seen with his brothers Charles and Andrew Credit: PA:Press Association

Despite patiently playing the long game, Prince Edward could be left empty-handed as Charles holds all the cards - and he envisions a slimmed-down sovereignty.

A source close to Charles said: "The Prince is the Duke of Edinburgh as it stands, and it is up to him what happens to the title. It will not go to Edward."

Following Philip's death in April, in keeping with royal tradition, the title was passed onto eldest son Charles - and he intends to keep a firm grip on it for now.

Rite of passage has allegedly gone out of the window, amid reports Charles strongly considered keeping the title himself.

"IT IS NOT A DONE DEAL"

"It isn't just about whether Edward becomes Duke of Edinburgh by rite of passage or not, there have been discussions about the whole top tier of the Royal Family," a source told the Daily Mail.

The baby of the royal bunch, Edward, was set to succeed his father in the dukedom "in due course" with the blessing of the Queen and Prince Philip, Buckingham Palace announced in 1999.

After his marriage to Sophie Rhys-Jones that year, the Queen granted him the title of the earldom of Wessex, a title he chose - and Charles may now thwart his younger sibling's previously presumed promotion.

On Charles’ eventual accession to the throne, the title of the Duke of Edinburgh will merge with the crown - meaning the new King will be able to grant Edward the title of Duke of Edinburgh.

But according to the Mail, a member of Charles' inner circle said he is "making it clear that his brother may have jumped the gun," and that securing the title "is not a done deal."

Alternatively, The Prince of Wales will be left to decide whether to grant the title to Edward, another member of his family, or leave it in abeyance - despite Prince Philip's wishes.

"It was probably human nature to transfer your affection to the youngest, who in the scheme of things will inherit nothing. It was why he wished Edward to have his title."

Philip's close bond with his youngest child is claimed to be the driving force behind Charles' hesitancy.

"Put yourself in his shoes," an aide told the Mail. "You have been consort and then [Charles] comes along and is suddenly the heir.

"It was probably human nature to transfer your affection to the youngest, who in the scheme of things will inherit nothing. It was why he wished Edward to have his title."

Another source said that some at Clarence House were irritated by the fact the Wessexes' are considered a safe bet and were also irked by Edward's closeness to the Queen.

"It has been noted that they are often described as 'indispensable'," they said. "It feels strategic."

Philip was said to be well aware of Edward's slim pickings compared to the profusion of titles available for Charles - something the future King is said to be revamping as he plans his ensuing reign.

He is said to prefer fewer royal titles and engagements than his successors, suggesting the Duke of Edinburgh title may be scrapped.

Edward is said to be aware that it is not certain that he will be granted the title.

In an interview with the BBC last month, he was asked: "You will be the next Duke of Edinburgh, when the Prince of Wales becomes king, that is quite something to take on?"

Edward replied: "It was fine in theory, ages ago when it was sort of a pipe dream of my father’s . . . and of course it will depend on whether or not the Prince of Wales, when he becomes king, whether he’ll do that, so we’ll wait and see. So yes, it will be quite a challenge taking that on."

The Earl of Wessex also noted in the past how the granting of the title was "bittersweet" as it could only come to him "after both my parents have actually passed away."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13GtFm_0awRhtLq00
Charles is said to be swaying towards going against Prince Philip's wishes Credit: AFP

Comments / 2

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
226K+
Followers
24K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prince#British Royal Family#Uk#The Royal Family#The Daily Mail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
News Break
BBC
News Break
Royals
Related
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Charles Spencer Spills the Dirt On Prince William And Prince Harry

British royal family news shows that the Princess Diana’s statue memorial was unveiled to the public on July 1 in Kensington Gardens. It would have been her 60th birthday if the former royal had lived beyond the age of 36. She died from the injuries she incurred in a Paris car crash and the fallen but still popular ex royal was immediately dubbed, The People’s Princess.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Charles chased Diana up stairs in early days of marriage - but Harry changed everything

It was hailed as the wedding of the century, the day the world was swept up in the grandeur and the romance of the match between a future king and his beautiful young bride. On July 29, 1981, 750 million people in 74 countries watched as Lady Diana Spencer married the heir-apparent, becoming the Princess of Wales, while crowds numbering 600,000 lined the streets of London.
Celebritieshngn.com

Expert Says Prince Charles Makes 'Clumsy' Mistake With Archie as Friends Reveal Why He Refuses to Attend Diana's Statue Unveiling

Prince Charles will not be present for Princess Diana's upcoming statue unveiling. The 72-year-old Prince of Wales was also notably missing from commemorative ceremonies honoring Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death, preferring instead to spend time with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at the royal family's residence in Scotland.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince William Reportedly Told Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Had an "Agenda"

In an extract from his newly updated book Battle of Brothers, which is currently being serialized by The Times of London, royal historian and The Crown consultant Robert Lacey wrote that William shared with Harry his belief that Meghan Markle had an "agenda." The resulting fight between the brothers, Lacey wrote, left William "deeply wounded" and Harry "equally furious"—and Harry and Meghan on the path to ultimately leave the royal family, and William, behind.
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Queen Elizabeth Gives Kate Middleton An Epic Honor

British royal family news divulges that Kate Middleton is one of the most popular and admired members of the UK’s royal family. The public have dubbed her the Children’s Princess for her advocacy on early childhood issues and her grace and discretion is often commented on in the media. Queen...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Prince Andrew Breaks Queen Elizabeth’s Heart With Latest Action?

Did Prince Andrew‘s attempt to get back into Queen Elizabeth‘s good graces blow up in his face? That was one tabloid’s story not long back. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Cunning’ Prince Andrew Tried To Woo Queen Elizabeth With ‘Puppy Love’?. A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports “disgraced”...
U.K.International Business Times

Here's When Prince George Learned He'll Be King One Day, According To Book

Prince William is already preparing Prince George to one day assume the throne, according to royal historian Robert Lacey. The duke told his eldest son about his "life of future royal service and duty" last year, the author's book says. Prince William reportedly wanted to give his son a "normal...

Comments / 2

Community Policy