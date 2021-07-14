Cancel
Team USA Men’s Basketball picks up Exhibition win over Argentina

By Zach Taylor
wtaw.com
 20 days ago

Team USA Men’s Basketball righted the ship Tuesday night, blowing past Argentina, 108-80 in Las Vegas. The Americans had been 0-2 in Olympic exhibitions, including a 91-83 loss to Australia on Monday. Guard Bradley Beal finished the night with 17 points and 6 rebounds. He and the rest of Team...

Bradley Beal
#Basketball #Team Usa
