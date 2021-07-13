Benztown Enlists U.S. Radio Industry to Help Free Britney

Things are finally moving for Britney Spears, who’s been involuntarily under a conservatorship controlled by her father since 2008. Look no further than the fact that for the first time ever, Spears has publicly repeated the refrain that’s been echoed for more than a decade, with the launch of a fan site: “#FreeBritney.” The hashtag appeared at the end of a caption of an Instagram that Spears posted on Wednesday, featuring videos of her “celebrating” earlier that day by doing a round of cartwheels and riding a horse.