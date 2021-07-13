Cancel
Benztown Enlists U.S. Radio Industry to Help Free Britney

Radio Online
 14 days ago

Benztown is offering all U.S. radio stations complete audio and web imaging components to rebrand as "Free Britney Radio" for one day, on Wednesday, July 14, in solidarity with Britney Spears as her conservatorship hearings continue on that date. The "Free Britney" pop-up station is hosted by 98 Degrees' Jeff Timmons, and audio components are available for stations of all formats to air from 6am until 12 midnight ET, or in blocks.

news.radio-online.com

