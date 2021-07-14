Cancel
Manchester, NY

Man, 34, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 33, killed in blaze as car is found abandoned at airport

By Emma James, Holly Christodoulou
The US Sun
 20 days ago
DETECTIVES have arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a house fire.

Emergency services rushed to the property in Manchester at around 2.30am following reports of a blaze.

A woman, believed to be in her early 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been formally identified.

Police have confirmed that they have arrested a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman in connection with the incident.

The man is currently being treated in hospital for injuries he sustained before he was arrested, in a serious but stable condition.

Neighbours reported seeing a man running away from the burning house, and a car was later found abandoned at Manchester Airport.

A car, believed to belong to the fleeing man, was later found abandoned at Manchester Airport.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said she saw a man running away from the burning house, get in his car and drive off.

She told the MEN: “About 11pm I heard a lot of arguing from over there, which isn’t unusual, but it was louder than normal. There was a lot of shouting.

'SEND HELP'

"Then 2.20am I heard shouting and I could smell burning. I went into my son’s room to check it wasn’t there and when I looked out the window the whole building was just ablaze.

"I threw my sliders on and ran across the road. At that point I saw him drive off."

The neighbour then saw a woman who also lives in the bungalow then come out and called 999.

She added: "She was in the street shouting ‘Send help, send help'.

"The living room was just glowing and there was smoke pouring out of the roof.

"You could hear cracking and popping and like a bellowing sound. I couldn’t believe anyone was still in there.

"The fire brigade came and they dragged her body out. It was horrendous. I never want to relive that ever again. It’s traumatised me."

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder Credit: MEN Media

The witness helped others rescue a woman who is deaf and lives in a property next door to the bungalow which was ablaze.

She also helped the woman who fled the burning home, adding: "I brought her into mine. I gave her my coat. She said she was eight weeks pregnant.

“I tried to calm her down. I told her she did all she can. She was saying she tried to help, she tried to save her.

“We had to get her out because five minutes more and the whole thing would have gone up."

Police are working alongside fire investigators to establish the circumstances around the woman's death, but have confirmed it is an isolated incident.

A GMP spokesman said: “Shortly before 2.30am Tuesday morning, police were called by the fire service to reports of a fire at an address on Darras Road in Manchester.

“Emergency services attended and a woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Police alongside fire investigators are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this death and a scene remains in place whilst enquiries are ongoing.

“Yesterday a 34-year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment for injuries received prior to arrest.

"He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.A 33-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody for questioning.

“Anyone with information should contact police by reporting online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

“Alternatively, call 101 or 0161 856 2465 quoting log 228 of 13/07/21 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.”

Police and fire investigators are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the death Credit: MEN Media

New York City, NY
The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

