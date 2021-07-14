Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

ECB takes first step towards digital euro

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank took a first step on Wednesday towards launching a digital version of the euro, part of a global drive to meet growing demand for electronic means of payment and tackle a boom in cryptocurrencies.

"The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) has decided today to launch the investigation phase of a digital euro project," the ECB said in a statement.

"The investigation phase will last 24 months and aim to address key issues regarding design and distribution."

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Frankfurt#Ecb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Euro
Related
Personal FinanceStreetInsider.com

ECB to lift bank dividend restrictions after Sept

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will lift restrictions on bank dividend payments and share buybacks beyond September, it said on Friday, clawing back a crisis measure that forced lenders to retain capital during the pandemic. "The latest macroeconomic projections confirm the economic rebound and point to reduced uncertainty,...
BusinessUS News and World Report

ECB Member Villeroy: Totally Justified to Keep Accommodative Monetary Policy for Now

PARIS (Reuters) - European Central Bank member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday it was totally justified to keep an accommodative monetary policy for now. Villeroy, who is also the governor of the Bank of France, also told BFM Business radio that the ECB sees the mid-point of its forecast horizon for a 2% inflation target coming in around 12-18 months in the euro zone.
Businessinvesting.com

ECB's Wunsch uncomfortable with multi-year commitment on rates -CNBC

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -European Central Bank policymaker Pierre Wunsch said on Friday he was uncomfortable with the ECB's new guidance, which financial markets have taken as a commitment not to raise interest rates for "five or six years". Wunsch was one of just two ECB governors who dissented from Thursday's decision...
Businessmymixfm.com

ECB survey sees higher growth, inflation in next 2 years

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone growth and inflation could be higher this year and next than earlier predicted, the European Central Bank’s Survey of Professional Forecasters showed on Friday. Inflation, targeted at 2% by the ECB, could hit 1.9% this year, above the 1.6% predicted three months ago while 2022...
Businesspoundsterlingforecast.com

GBPEUR Sees a Sharp Rebound with ECB Stimulus Plans

The GBPEUR exchange rate rallied 0.69% on Thursday to cap a strong two-day rebound in the pound sterling. The European Central Bank implied that rates will remain low for a long time, while stimulus will also be applied for an extended period. The GBP to EUR now trades above the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

ECB promises even longer support for euro zone economy

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The European Central Bank unveiled new policy guidance on Thursday that hints at even longer support for the bloc's struggling economy, in line with its recent commitment to boost inflation that has undershot the ECB's 2% target for nearly a decade. Unveiling a new strategy and a...
Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

The ECB will accept a transitional period in which inflation exceeds 2%

Frankfurt (Germany), Jul 22 (EFE) .- The European Central Bank (ECB) will accept “a transitional period in which inflation is moderately higher than the target”, which is a rate of 2% in the medium term. The Governing Council of the ECB has decided at its meeting this Thursday to modify...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

TEXT-Lagarde's statement after ECB policy meeting

(Reuters) - Following is the text of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's statement after the bank's policy meeting on Thursday:. Link to statement on ECB website: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pressconf/2021/html/ecb.is210722~13e7f5e795.en.html. Good afternoon, the Vice-President and I welcome you to our press conference. At today's meeting, the Governing Council focused on two main...
Economyharrisondaily.com

ECB says low rates to stay until the job is done

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Facing unease over the spread of a more-contagious variant of the coronavirus, the European Central Bank said it would maintain its stimulus in the form of ultra-low …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
BusinessInternational Business Times

Markets Await 'Clearer' ECB Language On Stimulus Path

The European Central Bank is expected to make it clear Thursday that monetary stimulus will keep flowing as concerns grow over economic risks from the latest, fast-spreading coronavirus variant. The ECB's 25-member governing council is unlikely to tweak ultra-loose monetary policies at a meeting it holds every six weeks, observers...
Businesswcn247.com

ECB says ultra-low rate benchmarks to remain in force

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Facing unease over the spread of a more-contagious variant of the coronavirus, the European Central Bank said it would maintain its stimulus in the form of ultra-low interest rates until inflation “durably” reaches its 2% target. The ECB said Thursday that it would not back off its efforts to support the economy even if that resulted in a “transitory” period of inflation moderately above target.
CurrenciesDailyFx

Euro Price Outlook: How Will the ECB Decision Impact EUR/USD?

EUR/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: EURO AWAITS ECB DECISION FOLLOWING STRATEGY REVIEW. EUR/USD edged higher during Wednesday’s session ahead of the ECB rate decision. Euro price action could grow more turbulent judging by EUR/USD implied volatility. The European Central Bank is due to provide fresh guidance on its strategy review. EUR/USD price...
Businesskitco.com

Bailed-out Italian bank Carige needs another 400 million euros

MILAN (Reuters) -Bailed-out Italian lender Banca Carige said on Thursday it needed a further 400 million euros ($473 million) in capital and there was no certainty of striking a merger deal it views as key to its eventual revival. Genoa-based Carige was placed under special administration by the European Central...
Economyfinancemagnates.com

ECB Launches Investigation Phase of the Digital Euro Project

The European Central Bank (ECB) yesterday announced that the bank has decided to launch an investigation phase of the Digital Euro project. ECB mentioned that no technical issues were identified during the preliminary experimentation phase. According to the latest announcement, the newly introduced investigation phase will last 24 months. It...

Comments / 0

Community Policy