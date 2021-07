Donna Jones Flood has her painting of the Jones-Big Eagle Ranch on exhibit at Lorec Ranch Home Furnishings in Pawhuska. History of the painting: Joseph Hubbard Jones mortgaged his farm at Ralston for $30,000. He used the money to build the Jones-Big Eagle Ranch for his two sons, Lee and Dennis Jones. Bertha Big Eagle, Dennis’s Osage wife, bought the adjoining Strike Axe Ranch for her brother-in-law, Lee. In turn, Lee powered Dennis’ home with electricity generated by wind power. As well, Lee used dynamite to blast through limestone, creating a well with an unending supply of water.