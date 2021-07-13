Heather Riddle Named SVP/CDO of American Public Media Group
American Public Media Group (APMG), including Minnesota Public Radio (MPR) and American Public Media (APM), is pleased to announce that Heather Riddle is the organization's new senior vice president and chief development officer (CDO). Riddle succeeds Randi Yoder, who retired this summer after 10 years at APMG, during which time these public media organizations attracted historic levels of support from generous donors, annually and in the recently completed five-year Inspired by You capital campaign.news.radio-online.com
