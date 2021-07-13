iHeartRadio to Broadcast "Global Citizen Live"

While bingeable series get most of the streaming-centered attention, it’s live sports that will determine how long legacy linear television can hold on to its viewers. Everyone’s cutting the cord. Then again, maybe the demise of traditional broadcasting has been wildly exaggerated. That’s the reexamination happening after a June 17 Nielsen report showed streaming services such as Netflix and YouTube accounted for just 26 percent of total TV viewing time — while broadcast and cable dominated at 64 percent. “Wild that most TV time in USA is still legacy linear,” tweeted Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings. CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote in the Reliable Sources newsletter, “Streaming might take up three fourths of the media world’s attention, but right now it’s only one fourth of viewership time. Streaming might eventually cannibalize everything, but that day is a long way away.”