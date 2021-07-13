iHeartRadio to Broadcast "Global Citizen Live"
IHeartMedia will join its longtime partner, international advocacy organization Global Citizen, as the exclusive audio partner in the U.S. of Global Citizen Live, broadcasting performances from six continents to millions of listeners on iHeartRadio stations across America and the iHeartRadio app. The global event being held to defend the planet and defeat poverty will feature music performances from concert venues in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America.news.radio-online.com
