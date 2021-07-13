Beasley Media Group Signs with vCreative Software
VCreative has signed on to implement vCreative's suite of software products across its enterprise. All Beasley stations will deploy vPPO for commercial production, vPromotions for promotions, contesting and event management and vTrade to manage their trade inventory. Beasley says it selected vCreative to deliver a streamlined environment where all team members have visibility and can collaborate together on shared projects.news.radio-online.com
Comments / 0