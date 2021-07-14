Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Driver left gutted after writing off £170k Lamborghini supercar in Birmingham lamp post crash

By Amelia Beltrao
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TfpXw_0awRgtFD00

A DRIVER was counting the cost today after he wrote off his £170k Lamborghini Huracan after smashing it into a lamp post.

The crash happened a minute past midnight in Birmingham on Sunday, as people streamed out of pubs and houses after the Euro 2020 final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHGyi_0awRgtFD00
£170k blue Lamborghini Huracan written off after crashing into a lamp post in Birmingham

An image emerged today showing the blue supercar mangled and crushed after the collision in Handsworth.

Ten firefighters attended to douse any flames, but nobody was hurt.

West Midlands Fire Service said today: "We were alerted by West Midlands Police - a Lamborghini Huracan had been in collision with a lamp post.

"Two crews responded, one from Aston and one from Handsworth.

"There were signs of burning and we used a hose reel to make sure."

'SLAM-BORGHINI'

Huracan prices start at £170,000 but can rise to more than a quarter of a million pounds, depending on the model.

Amazingly, this is the second "Slam-borghini" to be written off in Brum in less than four years.

In August 2017, just after 1pm a £220,000 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder was written off after also smashing into a lamp post less than three miles away.

The 25-year-old driver, who suffered a bruised pride and a cut to his nose, had hired the supercar for the day.

He told police he was only doing 30mph when he lost control, mounted the kerb, ploughed into two parked cars, hit the lamp post and came to rest on a driveway.

Fire crews and paramedics were called but he refused hospital treatment and his family came to the scene to take him home.

Ward End fire station posted a photo of the wrecked convertible which had come to rest in front of bricks, the shattered lamp post, piles of rotting bread and a wheelie bin.

The Lamborghini Huracan Spyder model boasts a V10 multiple injection engine and can reach 124mph in a blistering 10.2 seconds.

As one of the fastest road-legal cars in the world, they can top 200mph and reach 60mph from a standing start in 2.9 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgA6Q_0awRgtFD00
In 2017, another Lamborghini  Huracan crashed in Birmingham in an identical manner

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
226K+
Followers
24K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Supercar#Lamborghini#Cars#Fire Hose#Handsworth#Huracan#V10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Supercar Fail: Double Yellow Lamborghini Aventador Crash

On a mild June afternoon, the drivers of two yellow Lamborghini Aventador supercars went out for a drive in Singapore. However, these supercars weren’t out together for a drive. Fate brought the matching pair of yellow Lamborghini Aventadors together that day, and not in a good way. Just kidding, it isn’t clear if the two drivers knew each other, but it can be assumed the cars were matching for a reason.
Birmingham, ALwvtm13.com

Midfield man dies after car crashes into fallen tree in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Midfield man was killed Tuesday morning in a weather-related crash. According to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office, 31-year-old Brandon Reynolds was driving on Spaulding-Ishkooda Road in Birmingham at about 1 a.m. when his vehicle collided with a large fallen tree. The Birmingham Police Department is...
Dayton, OHWDTN

Driver freed from car after crash left him pinned under dashboard in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — First responders have freed a man after a crash left his legs pinned under his dashboard in Dayton Tuesday night. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash was reported around 8:31 p.m. The driver hit a utility pole on Philadelphia Drive and Princeton Drive which required him to be extracted from the vehicle.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Driver strikes light post, electrical box in Fargo crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A driver struck a light post and an electrical box after running off the road in Fargo. The accident happened on 52nd Avenue near Timber Parkway in Fargo around 11:45 p.m. on Friday. A 35-year-old man of West Fargo was driving a 1992 Honda...
Lynchburg, VAWSET

Driver takes off running after crash on Mayflower Drive

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crashed on Mayflower Drive Friday night, and the driver took off running. Lynchburg Police responded to the 2500 block of Mayflower Drive at around 9:30 p.m. after callers reported a single-vehicle accident. Police say the vehicle crashed after traveling at a high rate of...
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

Driver OK After Car Crashes Into Pool in San Jose

A car crashed into a pool in San Jose Tuesday afternoon, according to the fire department. The crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. along the 1300 block of Fruitdale Avenue, the fire department said. The driver was shaken up, but they were not injured, the fire department said. No one...
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
CrimeOnline

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Delta forces 23-year-old blonde off flight for fighting, spitting and no face mask

A 23-year-old Florida woman told police they were disrespecting her “human rights” as they removed her from a Delta Air Lines flight last week for refusing to wear a mask. Flight attendants said Adelaide Schrowang fought with them and spit on other passengers, and she’s seen in a passenger-shot video telling police officers they’re “not healing” situation by arresting her.
MusicPosted by
CrimeOnline

‘Black lives don’t matter’: Beachgoer smashes Black teen’s teeth with bike lock in hate-fueled attack

A Michigan man was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for assaulting a Black 18-year-old last year in a hate-fueled attack. The incident involving Lee Mouat, 43, and the victim occurred in June 2020 at Sterling State Park in Monroe. Witnesses said Mouat confronted a group of Black teens, including the victim, for listening to music at the beach, according to the Detroit Free Press.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Moment woman, 23, is arrested and forced from Delta flight after she refused to wear a face mask, fought with flight attendants and spat on passengers

The moment a Florida woman was arrested and forced off a Delta flight after allegedly refusing to wear a mask and spitting at other passengers has been caught on camera. Cellphone footage shows the moment Adelaide Schrowang, 23, was escorted off the plane at Southwest Florida International Airport on July 7 when a captain ordered she be removed from the flight.
Florida StatePosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

Man hugged his wife and said “This is it. We’re gonna die” during deadly Florida condo collapse

Rescue crews worked through the night as they raced against time to find the unaccounted people trapped under the debris after the deadly building collapse in Florida on Thursday, June 24. From what remained of the structure, large heaps of rubble and dust piled up. Materials were dangling from the debris after 55 of the 136 units crumbled to the ground at around 1:30 am.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Moment several cars pull over to intervene as Black woman is pulled over by police

A TikTok video went viral after it showed motorists pulling over to film and monitor an encounter between a Black woman and Missouri police.A string of cars stopped on the road near St Louis to ensure that the officers dealt with the woman appropriately, according to the TikTok user who filmed the incident.Multiple cars can be seen stopping in the road after a man riding with the woman was pulled out of the car by officers and she began screaming for help.No details were given in the video, which has more than 13,500 likes, about the police department involved in...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Police admit biracial teen who was tased and locked up for ten days for visiting his girlfriend did nothing wrong

Florida prosecutors will not go ahead with charges against a biracial 16-year-old boy who was tasered outside of his girlfriend’s house. Last month, surveillance footage showed Jack Rodeman being tasered by a police officer from the Florida Highway Patrol as he stood outside his girlfriend’s Fort Myers house waiting t be let in on 16 June. He was also held in a juvenile detention facility for ten days. Mr Rodeman had arranged to meet his girlfriend at the house, however, police officer George Smyrious believed he was a burglar as he had made a short cut through the property’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy