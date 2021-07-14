Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

American businessman to take 25% stake in Portugal’s Benfica

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — American businessman John Textor has reached an agreement to take a 25% stake in Benfica, the Portuguese club said late Tuesday.

The club told the Lisbon stock exchange it received notice of the agreement between Textor and a local shareholder to acquire the ownership stake.

Textor, a former leading shareholder of streaming service fuboTV, had publicly said he was considering buying shares of Portugal’s most successful club. He had said before the announcement that he hoped to help strengthen Benfica “for the benefit of its people.”

“I am attracted to Benfica because it is truly the people’s club,” he said on his website. “And it will always be the people’s club. Unlike any company or club with which I have had the pleasure to be associated, it was formed, is structured, and is run principally for the benefit of its community.”

He called Benfica “the sleeping giant of world football, the greatest developer of talent in its academies, with an unmatched opportunity to extend its mission and its brand to fast growing global audiences.”

The announcement came a few days after Benfica president Luís Filipe Vieira was placed under house arrest while being investigated as part of “Operation Red Card” for alleged fraud, money laundering and tax fraud. The president denied wrongdoing and the club itself was not under investigation.

The Portuguese securities market commission temporarily suspended trading of Benfica shares on Tuesday because of possible “irregularities” that could affect the management of the club. The suspension was lifted about two hours later “due to information incorporated to the market.”

Former soccer star Rui Costa, who was a vice president, has taken over the running of the club. New presidential elections are expected to take place by the end of the year.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
284K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rui Costa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benfica#S Club#Tax Fraud#American#Lisbon#Ap#Portuguese#The Lisbon Stock Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Portugal
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueESPN

From Copa America to Olympics, Richarlison nets 3 for Brazil

YOKOMAHA, Japan --  The jig of joy seven minutes into his Olympic debut showed just why Richarlison was so determined to be allowed by Everton to come to Japan. Even if it meant doing double duty with Brazil and extending the season even further and delaying his entry into the new English club Premier League campaign.
Soccervavel.com

Highlights: Egypt vs Spain at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (0-0)

We will stop here with our broadcast. Thank you very much for choosing VAVEL and staying with us to follow the Egypt vs Spain duel. Have a great morning and see you next time!. Elshenawy; El Wench, Hegazy, Galal; Eraky, Ashour, Tawfik, Fotouh; Mohamed, Rayan, Sobhi. Coach: Shawky Gharib. 3:14...
Europegoworldtravel.com

The Light Never Fades in Portugal’s Alentejo

Editor’s Note: We share travel destinations, products and activities we recommend. If you make a purchase using a link on our site, we may earn a commission. If you look at Portugal’s Alentejo on a map, it has some clear borders: The Tejo River Valley to the North; The Atlantic to the West; Mountains, rivers and Spain to the East; Mountains to the South.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Made in Portugal: Innovative Portugal!

LISBON, Portugal, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Portugal is recognised internationally for the innovation and the talent of its human resources, the result of a strong commitment to research and development, technology, and education and training systems. Since 2016, Portugal has been the European Union's fourth-most developed country in terms...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-Shares in Portugal's Greenvolt surge on bourse debut

LISBON, July 15 (Reuters) - Shares in Portuguese renewable power company Greenvolt soared as much as 25% on Thursday’s stock market debut, propelled by strong demand from private investors seeking a stake in the growing renewable generation industry. At 1000 GMT, more than 700,000 shares of Greenvolt changed hands on...
SoccerBBC

Portugal orders house arrest for Benfica football club president

A judge in Portugal has ordered that the president of Benfica, the country's biggest football club, be kept under house arrest until he posts €3m (£2.6m; $3.6m) bail. Luís Filipe Vieira, 72, is being investigated for suspected tax fraud, money laundering and other crimes. He had been Benfica's president since...
UEFAchatsports.com

Atletico Madrid midfielder Kondogbia tests positive for coronavirus

The 28-year-old missed Los Colchoneros' friendly fixture on Friday and has begun his isolation and treatment. Atletico Madrid confirmed Geoffrey Kondogbia has tested positive for coronavirus after undergoing medical test on Friday morning. The Central African Republic international got his test report just before Diego Simeone's side battled Numancia in...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

El Tri dismantles France in Olympics opener

Mexico had a dream start to its quest for Olympic gold, dismantling France with a 4-goal second-half display led by Alexis Vega and Diego Lainez. The defense looked steady as well with Luis Romo – the MVP of Cruz Azul’s run to the Liga MX title – patrolling the middle of the field in front of the back line with aplomb. Johan Vázquez also played well in front of goalie Memo Ochoa.
Traveltravelawaits.com

What It’s Like To Travel In Portugal Right Now

Traveling anywhere right now requires lots of research and planning. For international travel, the rules and requirements seem to be changing almost daily. It’s important to stay on top of the latest rule changes before beginning any trip. Early in 2020, Portugal created Portugal Clean & Safe as a way...
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

Six Italian athletes in quarantine after contact with COVID-19 case

MILAN (Reuters) – Six athletes and seven officials from Italy’s Olympic delegation are being quarantined at the Tokyo 2020 Village after coming into “close contact” with a journalist who tested positive to COVID-19 on their flight to the Games, AGI newswire reported on Saturday. Japanese health authorities made the decision...
Drinksveranda.com

A Bon Vivant's Guide to Portugal's Burgeoning Wine Culture

Just as we've noticed interior design becoming increasingly personal over the last few years with more of us leaning into nostalgia and individual taste to direct our decorating ventures than whatever is currently trending on Pinterest, the world of wine is becoming more approachable and exciting in that people are prescribing less to rigid rules and exploring different regions and varietals for themselves.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Antoine Griezmann IS for sale and Barcelona are 'open to all offers', says club president Joan Laporta, who wants to find 'financial equilibrium' at cash-strapped club... but Frenchman will 'only rejoin Atletico Madrid' if he were to leave this summer

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has made it clear that the club are 'open to all offers' for Antoine Griezmann this summer. The Catalan giants are in the grips of a financial crisis and are struggling to clear a number of players off the books to ensure they can register signings and re-sign Lionel Messi to a new contract.
Gamblingurbanmatter.com

Portugal’s Top 5 Most Popular Casino Games

What was the last casino game you played during your previous gaming session? If you are a fan of online casino gaming, you will confirm that many casino games in Portugal always give players a fantastic gaming experience. There is a long list of casino games ranging from Poker, slots, and card games. Some of the outstanding games you will play happily include blackjack and roulette. The games also have varied gaming policies that the players must follow to succeed.
Worldmartechseries.com

What’s Happening within the Portugal MarTech Industry?

“Personalization isn’t just about sending an email that has your customer’s name in the subject line. Personalization is about understanding and delivering to a customer’s specific challenges, knowing their past purchases, engaging at the ideal time, and through the ideal channel.”. Marketing technology is all about that and a lot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy