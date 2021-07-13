Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Teesside chosen for UK's first net zero emissions power plant

BBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlans for the first power station in the UK with net zero emissions have been announced. The natural gas plant at Wilton International on Teesside will capture and store carbon emissions offshore. Middlesbrough's Sembcorp Energy UK and US clean energy firm 8 Rivers Capital, who are behind the project, said...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cunningham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Plant#The First Power#Carbon Emissions#Uk#Wilton International#Middlesbrough#Sembcorp Energy#Rivers Capital#Stockton North#Labour#Bbc North East Cumbria#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
Country
U.K.
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Instagram
Related
Energy Industryhoustonmirror.com

IndianOil to build India's first green hydrogen plant

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Friday announced that it will set up India's first 'Green Hydrogen' plant at its Uttar Pradesh's Mathura refinery, with the view to strengthening its bouquet of clean energy offerings. "To strengthen its bouquet of clean energy offerings, IndianOil...
Economypv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: New tech to reduce weight, costs of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

New York State-based fuel cell vehicle company Hyzon Motors announced it has developed a new onboard hydrogen storage system technology capable of reducing the weight and manufacturing cost of commercial vehicles powered by Hyzon’s hydrogen fuel cells. “The new patent-pending onboard hydrogen storage system technology integrates lightweight composite materials with the system’s metal frame. It has the potential to reduce the overall weight of the system by 43%, storage system costs by 52% and the required manufacturing component count by 75%, based on a single-rack system with capacity to store five hydrogen cylinders,” reads the note published on Thursday. The storage system can be configured to hold varying numbers of hydrogen tanks, from five to 10. The new technology has already been installed in pilot trucks in Europe and is expected to be deployed across all vehicles beginning in Q4 2021. The development of this technology was a cross-Atlantic collaboration between Hyzon Europe and Hyzon U.S., with the company planning to produce this new system in both its Rochester, NY, and Groningen, the Netherlands, facilities.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Stop Cambo oil field or we’ll see you in court, Greenpeace warns government

Greenpeace has threatened to take the government to court if it approves drilling at a new oil field in Scotland.Despite hosting this year's Cop26 climate conference, ministers are considering green-lighting the gas and oil project at Cambo, a North Atlantic site west of Shetland.If given the go-ahead, a further 150-170 million barrels are due to be extracted from the North Sea bed at the site, which is expected to operate until 2050.The new wells being proposed at Cambo will only go ahead if the government awards a permit, with the oil field having already been granted a licence by ministers...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Netherlands grants DEI+ subsidy to PosHYdon offshore green hydrogen project

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) has awarded a Eur3.6 million ($4.2 million) subsidy to the PosHYdon offshore renewable hydrogen project in the Dutch North Sea, the project consortium said July 22. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The consortium said that with the subsidy...
Environmentsimpleflying.com

Is Planting Trees Enough To Offset Aviation’s Emissions?

Airlines often make a big deal of announcing their climate offset schemes. However, these measures have left critics wondering whether or not they will really make a big enough dent towards neutralizing CO2 emissions. Meanwhile, the UK’s Climate Change Committee says that the industry needs to do more than plant trees if it is going to reach its ambitious goals of net-zero in three decades.
IndustryPhys.org

Reducing industrial carbon emissions

A critical challenge in meeting the Paris Agreement's long-term goal of keeping global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius is to vastly reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gas emissions generated by the most energy-intensive industries. According to a recent report by the International Energy Agency, these industries—cement, iron and steel, chemicals—account for about 20 percent of global CO2 emissions. Emissions from these industries are notoriously difficult to abate because, in addition to emissions associated with energy use, a significant portion of industrial emissions come from the process itself.
Trafficmotor1.com

UK major road network plans to be 'net' zero-emission by 2050

The UK’s motorways and major A-roads are set to be “decarbonised” by 2050, according to the organisation that runs them. Highways England has revealed a new three-stage “carbon plan” designed to help the road network become “net” zero-emission by the middle of the century. According to Highways England, the new...
Energy Industryiea.org

Empowering “Smart Cities” toward net zero emissions

The world’s cities can play a central role to accelerate progress towards clean, low-carbon, resilient and inclusive energy systems. This idea is recognized by climate and energy ministers from G20 nations who will meet under the presidency of Italy in Naples to focus on steps that national governments can take to support urban areas to deploy solutions and technologies to reduce emissions.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

Japan sets a new clean energy target to nearly 40% by 2030

Japan aims to increase its clean energy use to nearly 40% by 2030, according to a new Basic Energy Plan draft released by the Japanese government today. The country also plans to reduce its use of fossil fuels. The Japanese government updates its energy plan every couple years. It will...
Energy Industrymarketresearchtelecast.com

Which hydrogen is produced in Germany and how?

Only those who understand the current use of hydrogen will get a clear picture of the future potential of the energy carrier, which continues to have enormous expectations. Although hydrogen is always a colorless gas, colors in the name provide information about the type of production. Production of hydrogen according...

Comments / 0

Community Policy