VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2021 /CNW/ - East Africa Metals Inc. (TSXV: EAM) - "East Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Zijin Mining Group Company Ltd. ("Zijin") on a letter of intent to acquire a majority ownership stake in the Harvest Project ("Harvest Transaction") currently held by EAM's wholly owned subsidiary, Tigray Ethiopia Holdings Inc. ("TEHI"). TEHI holds a 70% interest in Harvest Mining PLC with Ezana Mining Development PLC (Ezana) owning 30%. Harvest Mining PLC owns 100% of the Harvest Project, which is located in the Tigray National Regional State of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia ("Ethiopia").