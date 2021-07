Loki director Kate Herron has announced she won’t return for a second season of the Marvel show.“I’m not returning,” she told Deadline on Friday.“I always planned to be just on for this and to be honest, season two wasn’t in the – that’s something that just came out and I’m so excited. I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”Herron directed all six episodes of the show’s first season,...