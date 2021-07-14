Cancel
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Bank of America, BlackRock, Delta, Peloton and More

By Peter Schacknow, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Bank of America (BAC) – Bank of America shares slid 2.2% in the premarket after it reported a quarterly profit of $1.03 per share, including a one-time tax benefit. The consensus estimate was 77 cents. The bank's revenue came in below Wall Street forecasts and it also reported higher expenses.

#Bank Of America#L Brands#Blk#Delta Air Lines#Wedbush Securities#American Airlines#Broadcom#Sas Institute#The Wall Street Journal#Aapl#Bloomberg#Austrian#Permira#Post Covid
