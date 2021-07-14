Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

US workers try to lose weight before returning to the office

By Tribune Content Agency
Daily Republic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Weigel’s jeans barely buttoned and his dress pants were off limits. But he didn’t view his pandemic doughnut habit as a crisis until his 4-year-old had to extract him from a once-favorite shirt that bound his arms like sausage casing. “She’s actually hanging off my collar trying to get...

www.dailyrepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Tolleson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Gain#Gain Weight#Weight Watchers#Manhattan#Americans#Ww#Pandemicpounds#Hershey Co#Ralph Lauren Corp#Covid#Evercore Isi Research#Own Your Fitness#Saumil Kapadia#Cnn#Tolleson Health Advisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Obesity
Place
Americas
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Weight Loss
Related
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

There is evidence that higher levels of this vitamin leads to weight loss. Higher levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss, studies find. People lose more weight and belly fat when their vitamin D intake is higher. A study has shown that people drinking more...
DietsSFGate

5 Best Diet Pills For Women to Lose Weight Fast

(Ad) Studies show that women often find it more difficult than men to lose weight. That’s why there’s a wide selection of diet pills on the market that are designed specifically for the female body. In addition to helping you burn fat, the best weight loss pills offer additional health benefits, such as appetite suppression, improved energy levels, and a faster metabolism.
Weight LossPosted by
The Independent

Bloomberg article claiming people want ‘perfect office bod’ before workplace return sparks criticism

An article claiming that Americans are trying to lose weight to achieve the perfect “office bod” as workplaces begin to reopen has come under criticism, with some on social media rejecting the notion of an acceptable workplace weight.In the article by Bloomberg, titled: “US Workers Try to Lose Weight Before Returning to the Office”, and published this week, the author states that Americans “who soothed themselves with calorie-laden comfort foods are frantically trying to slim down for the perfect office bod”.According to the article, the trend is evidenced through a recent increase in gym memberships, personal training sessions and Weight...
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The Worst Way To Lose Weight, Says Doctor

Your body is precious—but the world wants you to believe otherwise. Toxic diet culture wants you to believe that your body isn't slim enough or strong enough, and in order to get the "body you've always dreamed of," you need to pay for a highly restrictive 30-day meal plan, or 14-day juice cleanse. While the before-and-after photos advertised by these companies look enticing, the truth of the matter is, fad diets, detoxes, and other "quick fixes" do not work for long-term weight loss. There is no conclusive evidence that shows how a restrictive diet can actually help you lose weight in the long term. And yet, the weight loss industry is flooded with customers hoping that this particular purchase of this particular program will finally change them for good. But all it does is tell you to seriously restrict what you eat, making it the worst possible way to lose weight.
Weight Lossprimewomen.com

Struggling To Lose Weight This Summer?

If you’re one of the few Prime Women who isn’t struggling with weight issues, then count your blessings. You’re in the minority! For most of us, weight gain after menopause is the bane of our existence. Thankfully, it doesn’t have to be. And while it’s more difficult to lose or even maintain weight as we age, making changes to our diet can prevent what is considered an inevitable age-related weight gain and we can potentially lose weight this summer.
Weight Losswfxb.com

Eat This Before a Meal to Lose Weight and Other Foods to Put on Your List

If you find yourself always hungry, or have that teens who you just can’t fill up… it may be because of the foods we’re eating. Dieticians give us the top foods to stock up on that will leave you feeling full, satisfied and healthy. If you’re looking for a longer lasting full high protein is a way to go. And eggs are not only a good way to start your day. Studies show that those who eat them for breakfast were more satisfied and consumed fewer calories throughout the day. And you know what they say about beans…well they are good for your heart and also fill you up. Fiber provides bulk and slows the movement of of food through your digestive tract, which keeps you feeling fuller for longer. Legumes such as beans, peas and lentils are known for good sources of fiber and protein. They are 30% more filling than pasta and bread, and low in calories which also makes them weight loss friendly. Foods that contain a lot of water fill you up without adding calories. Go for more soups. Research shows soups may be more filling than solid meals with the same ingredients. Broth-based soups tend to be lower in calories than cream based. So look for those. Another idea is to choose it as an appetizer a study showed that those who had it at the beginning of a meal consumed 20% fewer calories at that meal. And don’t knock the potatoes. They’ve gotten a bad wrap in the past because of their carb content but you should give them a second look. Potatoes have a certain type of starch called resistant starch, which has half the calories of regular starch. It acts a lot like soluble fiber and helps you feel full and eat less calories later. Cook them for triple the benefit. cooling and reheating potatoes multiple times continues to increase their hunger-suppressing effect.
Weight Lossdigitalspy.com

Losing weight

I'm looking to lose some weight after putting some on recently, as I've got diabetes I want to be as light as possible haha. Has anyone got any advice on the best way to do so? Thanks all. Eat less, exercise more. Change your habits. Some suggestion of when you...
Orlando, FLBay News 9

Shoeshiner's business slow as office workers start to return

ORLANDO, Fla. — As people slowly return to their offices after they worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, other business owners who depend on those workers as customers also can return to work. What You Need To Know. With more downtown workers returning, foot traffic at small business improving.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

9 Ways Snacking Can Help You Lose Weight, Say Dietitians

You may not associate snacking with weight loss, especially when studies show that taking in more calories than needed can cause weight gain. However, while excess calories can cause weight gain, it's the types of snacks being consumed that can be the issue—especially if they don't actually fill you up. Snacking can help you lose weight if you are choosing snacks that will actually make you feel full and satisfied.
Weight LossTelegraph

Five easy ways to ‘nudge’ yourself into losing weight

Could we be “nudged” into losing weight by the new National Food Strategy without really trying? Psychologist David Halpern, who advises the Government, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that these new plans might even act as a super-sized “double” nudge. Not only could they deter consumers by upping the price of sugar or salt-laden processed foods, putting off consumers, they could also encourage manufacturers to tweak their recipes and keep their customers.
Dietswfxb.com

Can You Drink and Still Lose Weight?

Everything in moderation, as the saying goes. The truth is that even if you eat super healthy most of time, but still splurge on alcohol, you could be sabotaging any weight loss goals. Nutritionists say booze provides our bodies a quick form of energy, a more accessible form of energy than fat does. And our body will always go for the quickest and easiest energy source for fuel and in this case, fat isn’t it! They say if you want to enjoy a social drink and stick to weight goals, then it’s about finding a balance, to ensure your body will still burn fat for fuel.
FitnessSouth Whidbey Herald

XOTH Keto Reviews – Is XOTH Nutrition Keto BHB Pills Scam or Not?

Have you been following the scientific community regarding the effects of ketones on the body? Does it fascinate you to see that it has the potential to trigger weight loss? Our editorial team recently discovered a dietary supplement founded on the previously mentioned component if the answers are yes. Despite the keto supplement market’s novice standing, demand for it has been higher than ever. One solution that aims to deliver a good source of ketones has been ranked “#1 Keto BHB in the USA.” To what extent is this true? Why don’t we find out? The purpose of this review is to introduce XOTH Keto.
Weight LossSan Francisco Weekly

Best Fat Burners For Men To Lose Weight Effectively

Whether you’re carrying around some unhealthy body fat or you’re trying to lose weight for a cutting phase to improve your tone and athletic shape, relying on diet and exercise alone can become a challenge. It’s not uncommon for people to hit that dreaded weight loss plateau where nothing you...
Weight LossPosted by
DFW Community News

Simple Strategies for Losing Weight

If you are hoping to lose weight, there are simple options that can help you reach your goal. Rather than latching on to the latest fad diet, focus on making healthy changes to your lifestyle. Strategies for Losing Weight. Here are simple time-proven strategies to help you lose those extra...
DietsSouth Whidbey Herald

iKeto Diet Reviews – Personalized Ketogenic Meal Plans That Work?

When you decide you want to lose weight, where do you typically start? You look into ways to change or adjust your behavior and eating habits to achieve the changes you desire. The average person doesn’t know a whole lot about diets unless they become a fad, in which case people talk about them and/or try them out briefly. Most of these diets don’t stick and end up forgotten.

Comments / 0

Community Policy