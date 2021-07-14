Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centerville, LA

Crews respond to Tuesday night house fire in Centerville

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E98lH_0awRfI3t00

Firefighters responded Tuesday night to a mobile home fire in St. Mary Parish.

According to the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called around 8:00 pm on July 13 to a house fire in the 400 block of Prairie Road North in Centerville.

The department says there were injuries due to the fire and that multiple Airmed helicopters and Acadian units were on scene.

The Franklin Fire Department and Patterson Fire Department assisted with bringing the fire under control.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Centerville, LA
Centerville, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Airmed#Patterson Fire Department#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
Related
Shreveport, LAPosted by
KATC News

Caddo Parish Deputy killed in crash on I-49 identified

A Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputy was killed Friday morning by what State Police suspect to be a distracted driver after responding to a crash on I-49 north of Shreveport. The Sheriff's Office identified the deputy as 82-year-old Auxiliary Deputy Lonnie Thacker of Keithville. State Police say Thacker was sitting in a parked, fully marked CPSO patrol unit that was positioned in the right lane for traffic control, with its emergency lights on, at the location of a previous two-vehicle crash that caused a lane closure. A second driver was traveling on I-49 northbound and approached the lane closure. The driver failed to observe the marked unit, which was blocking the lane, and struck the rear of the CPSO vehicle, causing both cars to exit the roadway.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
KATC News

Curvy roads in Lafayette to receive safety treatment

Five curvy roads in Lafayette Parish, identified as having a high number of road- departure crashes, will receive skid-resistant surface treatments. The Acadiana Planning Commission/MPO and Lafayette Consolidated Government Traffic, Roads, and Bridges staffs collaborated to secure funds for the following curvy roads:

Comments / 0

Community Policy