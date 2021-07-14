Cancel
Phew Announces New Decade Album, Shares Song: Listen

By Evan Minske r
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Phew, the prolific Japanese experimental artist also known as Hiromi Moritani, has announced a new album. New Decade is out October 22 via Mute—her first release for the label since 1992’s Our Likeness. The lead track is “Into the Stream.” Check out the video directed by Lisa Aoki below. According...

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

