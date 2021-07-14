Cancel
Used car prices rocket – how to find a cheap motor

By Alice Grahns
The US Sun
The US Sun
 10 days ago
THE prices of used cars are rocketing - but there are ways to find a cheap motor.

The average price tag for used vehicles hit $25,410 in the second quarter of this year - up from $22,977 in the first, according to car site Edmunds.

It comes as the consumer price index (CPI) jumped 0.9% in June and 5.4% from the same month last year, according to the Department of Labor.

The inflation figures, which were released yesterday, represent the highest surge in consumer prices since 2008.

Used car and trucks accounted for more than a third of the gain with prices soaring by 45.2% over the 12-month period.

They were closely followed by the 45.1% increase in gasoline prices over the year.

Ways to cut on your gas costs

HERE are some tips on how you can slash the cost of gasoline.

  1. Make your car more fuel-efficient. You can do this by keeping your tyres inflated, taking the roof rack off, emptying your car of clutter and turning off your air con when driving at lower speeds.
  2. Find the cheapest fuel prices. You can track local gas prices for free using GasBuddy, which aggregates price data from user reports.
  3. Drive more efficiently. Some ways to do this, include:

Prices of used cars are rocketing due to a combination of an increase in demand, the coronavirus pandemic and a shortage of computer chips.

If you're in the market for a used car, we explain how to find one without breaking the bank.

How to find a used car for cheap

Do your research

By doing research on specific vehicles that have the features and mileage that you're after, you'll learn more about what's a good deal.

Edmunds, Kelley Blue Book and the National Automotive Dealers Association (Nada) all track new and used car purchases to provide pricing information.

This includes purchases from auctions, dealers and more.

Used car sites also make the shopping experience easier with detailed searchable listings, car reviews and buyers guides.

Go for out of season stock

If you're shopping during the hotter periods of the year, aim to avoid the summery convertibles as dealers may hike the prices if demand is high.

Instead, consider the more "winter" type cars like 4x4s, as these will likely be less in demand.

Dealers may be more willing to part company with them for a fraction of the cost.

Contain your excitement and negotiate

It's important to always keep a cool head when buying any car, and don't get sucked in by an over-enthusiastic dealer.

Regardless of how good something sounds, always have an idea of the cost of similar models and ages on the market.

This should be fairly easy if you've done your research as above.

To make sure you don't spend more than planned, it's also worth having a rough idea of what you're willing to splash out.

Check junkyards and auctions

If you can't find a car at the price you're willing to pay at dealerships and from private sellers, you can check junkyard and auctions.

Some junkyards are licensed to sell running cars, and if you're lucky, they'll come with only cosmetic issues, such as a dented door.

However, be aware that some will come with hefty repair costs and may actually cost more to fix than the price of the car itself.

You can find a junkyard or auction in your area by searching online.

If you don't know much about repairing cars, it's worth to bring a trusted mechanic with you to help decide on which vehicle is worth to get.

We reveal how drivers can save money on gas as prices hit a seven-year high.

In May, the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack sent average gas price surging to its highest in SIX years as cars lined up at stations.

At one point, only about one out of 10 gas stations in Washington D.C. had gas after a massive panic-buy ensued following the gas shortage.

