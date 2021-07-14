Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

Hate applying sunscreen? You need to know about this brand

By Emma Henderson
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14cGOg_0awReIxG00

As a child, I hated sunscreen . It was thick, gloopy, oh so sticky and didn’t rub in. Everything stuck to it, which I couldn’t stand. And, growing up with the beach on my doorstep, I was constantly covered in suncream and a layer of sand.

In my teens on the beach, I didn’t really appreciate the necessity for SPF like I should have done, especially seeing as it was drilled into me from a young age. In return for my insolence, my fair skin burned and often peeled.

One year my chest was so bad it took a long time to recover – and that was a turning point for me. Of course I was the laughing stock of all my friends because I was so burned and blotchy, but thankfully it put an end to me buying SPF 8, 10 or 15 and not taking suncare seriously. Now I’ll only ever buy SPF 30 or 50.

Since sprays became popular, they’ve certainly helped me as they’re easier to apply and rub in, but for proper coverage and protection, you need to be really careful to apply enough.

Since buying higher SPF and moving onto sprays, nothing’s compared to Coola. I used it on my last holiday – remember those? – and I’ve not looked back since. Why is it so good? Let me tell you.

Read more:

Coola sunscreen spray SPF30, pina colada, 177ml

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSSG1_0awReIxG00

Buy now £25, SpaceNK.com

Hailing from California, a state that gets on average 3,055 hours of sunshine a year, you’d expect a brand founded there to know a thing or two about suncare. Coola has given itself the strapline "healthy sunscreen people like to wear", and it’s not wrong.

It’s got plenty of benefits, but my favourite is that it’s not greasy, gloopy or horribly thick. I can use it wherever I may be, whether that’s on the beach or out for a walk, and I don’t need to wash my hands afterwards.

I also love that you can use it at any angle. Gone are the days of having to rely on someone to do your hard-to-reach areas. And it’s a continuous spray, so you’re not constantly having to press down a pump. Genius. The formula is a clear mist that sprays evenly onto the skin, can be easily rubbed in, and is quickly absorbed too, so you’re not waiting for ages for it to dry, as it needs to be applied 15 to 20 minutes before going out in the sun.

Coola categorises it as a “classic” suncream – the brand’s term for what we’d usually call a chemical sunscreen – which is designed to absorb harmful UV rays, so your skin doesn’t. This one is SPF30, but the brand does do 50 and even 70SPF. When it comes to UVA protection, the brand confirms it meets the 1/3 UVA/UVB EU standard. The standard’s logo is not currently printed on the packaging, but Coola is looking to change this.

Read more: 10 best sunscreens for your face – non-greasy SPFs for daily protection

Next up on the tick list are the ingredients. First of all, they’re vegan and the sunscreen has a 70 per cent organic formulation. It is also reef-safe, as it does not include oxybenzone and octinoxate. These may all sound like buzzwords, but they’re important. Some chemicals in non-reef safe suncreams can lead to coral bleaching and harm marine life too, which is so damaging that in 2018 Hawaii became the first country to ban these types of products.

Aside from what’s inside, the outside also counts too. This can is aluminium, which is practically infinitely recyclable, but make sure you know if your local council picks it up, or you may need to take it to the recycling centre. Coola says more than 75 per cent of its containers are fully recyclable and plans to extend this to 100 per cent by 2023.

Lastly, Coola doesn’t drip off my skin when the temperature rises. There’s little worse than it beading and just running off your body, leaving you without protection. Sure, I’m not working up a real sweat beyond walking, so I couldn’t say how it fares if you’re working outside, but it’s quickly absorbed into my skin, as opposed to sitting on top like thicker formulas do.

All of this does come with a higher price tag, at about £25 a bottle. But what price can I put on my skin?

I even want to use this product. Thank goodness for my skin that sunscreen has moved onwards and upwards thanks to brands like this. Hopefully, it will save my skin from ever being scorched again. It’s an absolute holiday essential (whenever they can happen again), and for now, it’s even an everyday sunscreen while out and about.

The verdict: Coola sunscreen spray SPF30

For any product, its ultimate goal is to make the consumer want to use it – and of course for it to work. Both are accomplished here. Sunscreen is a product lots of people don’t like using but is absolutely essential, so to make it widely appeal is no small feat.

For me, the fact you don’t need to wash your hands after using this Coola sunscreen is the best thing about it, shortly followed by being able to spray it from any direction. Along with its vegan and reef-safe credentials, it’s an impressive product that I will continue to buy again and again, to help me live happily in the sun’s rays.

Buy now £25.00, Spacenk.com

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and skincare, try the links below:

When the sun has got its hat on, don’t forget to put yours on too. We’ve rounded up the best women’s sun hats you’ll love wearing all summer long

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

187K+
Followers
91K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreens#Sensitive Skin#European Union#Vegan#Spf#Uva#Eu#Next
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Bastille Day: The French skincare brands you need to know about, from La Roche Posay to Avéne

When it comes to beauty, us Brits have long admired the mystical allure of French women, from their effortlessly flawless fringes to their no-fuss make-up looks.So, it is with good reason that we should also develop an acute interest in their skincare regimes too. A category that is heralded by beauty editors and celebrities alike, French skincare was once an alien concept, but now all that has changed. While pharmacies across the channel have long been a treasure trove of skincare gems, their products have only reached cult status worldwide in recent years as brands like La Roche Posay, Bioderma...
Skin CareHello Magazine

8 best rated SPF sunscreens for your face this summer

Sunscreen is without a doubt the most important step in your skincare routine. It goes far beyond preventing sunburn, as exposure to harmful UVA and UVB rays accelerate the signs of ageing - think fine lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. Thankfully, this is preventable with a good face SPF, and these days formulas are so advanced many come with a whole host of other skincare benefits, too.
Posted by
Fab Giovanetti

Everything you Need to Know About Habit Bundling

Building better habits are at the core of being able to be our most efficient selves during our day - yet each habit starts as a decision we make a repeated number of times. This is one of the reasons why, creating better habits and rituals can also be so damn hard, and so many of us suffer from decision fatigue - it's estimated that the average adult makes about 35,000 remotely conscious decisions each day.
Skin Caremckinneyonline.com

How to choose the best sunscreen for kids

When it comes to sunscreen, there are so many choices you may not know which option is the best sunscreen for kids. Sunscreen, or sunblock, protects skin against the sun's ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) rays, which cause sunburn. When choosing sunscreen for kids, look for the following:
Skin Carethezoereport.com

This Ingredient Combo Can Actually Boost The Anti-Aging Benefits Of Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a well-loved skin care ingredient known for it’s antioxidant protection, as well as its skin brightening and dark spot-fighting potential — not to mention it supports the body’s production of wrinkle-minimizing collagen and elastin. And during the peak of summer, it’s likely become a staple in your beauty routine to prevent sun damage and photo-aging.
Skin Caremensjournal.com

Banish Breakouts and Sunburn With These Sunscreens for Acne-Prone Skin

Nobody likes having acne. Nobody likes a sunburn. And nobody likes prematurely aging their skin. For all of these reasons, you’ve arrived here today at the best sunscreens for acne-prone skin. We get it: If your skin is prone to breakouts, you’d rather not aggravate nor encourage the situation. But...
Skin CarePosted by
The Independent

9 best moisturisers for oily skin that are lightweight, non-greasy and control shine

Oily skin is very common and can leave your complexion looking shiny and sometimes feeling greasy.Your moisturiser plays an important part of your skin health maintenance when it comes to managing shine, excess oil production, and breakouts due to clogged pores.While you may not aspire to a completely matte complexion, we’re all seeking balanced skin that’s neither too oily or dry, doesn’t disrupt make-up or leave it looking patchy.We’ve spent weeks putting a multitude of moisturisers to the test and have narrowed it down to the top nine.They’re a mix of gel and cream textures, that are all lightweight and...
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Psst — Here's How to Snag This Beloved Hyaluronic Acid Serum for Way Cheaper

I run through hyaluronic acid serum like bottles of water. Despite trying my fair share of skincare, no other formulas have floored me quite like those containing the ultra-hydrating ingredient. It's for good reason; our skin naturally loses hyaluronic acid (and therefore elasticity) as we age, but applying the acid back into the skin helps it to stay plump and firm over time.
Skin CareThought Catalog

This Is The Best Skincare Routine For Stressed And Tired Skin

It is not shocking to see that covid affected many aspects of our lives. It affected our mental health, thanks to an increase in anxiety due to fear and uncertainty. More than ever, we are all aware of the importance of self-care and how it can influence our outlook and how we look.
Skin CareMercury News

Sponsored: Understanding SPF for Healthy Summer Skin

As we head outside to take advantage of the warmer weather, skincare and sun safety should be top priorities. While the sun’s rays provide countless benefits, the ultraviolet (or UV) components of sunlight are damaging to our skin. A sunburn from overexposure isn’t just temporarily painful – the UV rays that cause a burn are doing long-term damage to your skin cells that’s irreversible. Sun-safe skincare is all about prevention! It’s crucial that you know how to protect your skin while enjoying time outside, so here are the most important facts about SPF and sunscreen – read up, choose the right products for you, and then go soak up that sun!
Skin Careglamourmagazine.co.uk

Why taking that cold shower after sun exposure could actually be doing your skin more harm than good

Somehow the heatwave in the UK is still going strong and we're living for it – no one jinx it, please?!. With temperatures reaching 30 degrees, cute park meet-ups are a must, which comes, every now and again, with sunburn. Yep, sometimes we're all not as diligent with applying SPF as we know we should be – but it's seriously important people, so keep that suncream topped up.
Skin Caredrugstorenews.com

Dollar General enters skin care category via Believe Skin

Believe Skin is a line of skin care products that contain vegan and cruelty-free formulas. Dollar General is set to expand its Believe Beauty store brand with the introduction of Believe Skin, a line of products that are said to provide a modern approach to skin care with completely vegan and cruelty-free formulas, the company told Store Brands ahead of its release.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

"I Recommend It Often": Why Derms Say Glycolic Acid Peels Are the Gold Standard

You might have heard about the refreshing and rejuvenating effects of glycolic acid peels, but maybe you weren't really sure how they worked and if there were any pros and cons. Well, we're here to walk you through the amazing powers a glycolic acid peel can have on your skin. We asked two dermatologists to help us break down the ins and outs of the treatment so you can figure out if it's right for your specific skin type and your own skin needs and concerns.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

What Is Dimethicone & Is It Bad For Skin & Hair? Let's Investigate The Ingredient

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When it comes to buzzy beauty ingredients, there's one famous (or infamous, depending on your worldview) player found in a slew of beauty products but isn't always referred to as the good guy. Enter, dimethicone. It sounds science-y (note: It is), and chances are if you do a quick Google search, you'll find a ton of conflicting information that will leave you a bit unsure.
Skin Carethezoereport.com

How To Get Glowing Skin This Summer — No Foundation Necessary

With the overwhelming amount of makeup and skin care products available today, it may seem counterintuitive that your beauty routine could get less complicated, but it’s nonetheless true. Thanks to powerhouse products that blur the line between makeup and skin care, it’s easier than ever to get glowing skin — and it’s possible with far fewer products, too.
Hair Carethemanual.com

A Healthy Scalp is the Secret to Good Hair: Best Products for a Healthier Scalp

Dealing with an itchy scalp daily is a problem that never seems to go away … if you don’t nip it in the bud, or the root of the problem. See what we did there? Gone are the days of worrying about excess dandruff, an itchy scalp or all-day discomfort (rather than the silky-smooth comfort we’ll discuss today). The best products for a healthy scalp are more diverse than you could ever imagine, and it doesn’t just have to do with your typical shampoo or conditioner.
Skin CareGreatist

When Your Acne Has Its Own Zit Code, Could Exercise Help?

Although you might be long past the stage of teenage angst, adult acne could still be rearing its ugly head due to clogged pores, bacteria, or hormones. After trying every skin care product, cream, and medication out there, the search for consistent clarity can persist. Now, you may have heard...
MakeupPosted by
The Independent

We tried the Dr Jart+ rubber mask that’s dominating our Instagram feed – but is it worth the hype?

Whenever a beauty product goes viral, we’re quick to try it out for ourselves to see if it’s really worth the hype.Items such as the Revlon one step hair dryer, Maybelline’s sensational sky high mascara, Anastasia Beverly Hills’s brow freeze and Nyx’s lipstick-gloss hybrid have racked up hundreds of thousands of reviews and millions of views across Instagram and TikTok, and while some have exceeded our expectations, others have let us down.One company that’s seen a lot of success on social media is Dr Jart+, a South Korean skincare brand that relaunched in the UK in 2021. Its colour-correcting cream...

Comments / 0

Community Policy