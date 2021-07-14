Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 04:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also possible with storms that develop, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Northwest Valley; Tonopah Desert SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY UNTIL 500 AM MST At 417 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking the leading edge of strong winds associated with a strong thunderstorm 7 miles east of Wittmann, moving south at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Wickenburg, Youngtown, New River, Tonopah, Sun City West, Waddell, Circle City, Sun City, Wittmann, Litchfield Park and Cave Creek. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 76 and 111, and between mile markers 116 and 127. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 207 and 241. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 12 and 15.

alerts.weather.gov

