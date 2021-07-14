Cancel
Bethlehem, GA

Bethlehem sees 1st official step towards redeveloping the Boyd Theatre in more than a decade

By Sara K. Satullo, The Express-Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new owners of Bethlehem’s beloved and crumbling Boyd Theatre have filed plans with the city to raze the cinema and construct a 14-story luxury apartment building. The plans call for overhauling a critical stretch of East Broad Street into a mixed-use development of 276 apartments, according to documents the city received July 6. They’re in keeping with the redevelopment pitch DLP Real Estate Capital and Monocacy General Contracting outlined in February when they acquired the property.

