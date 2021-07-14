Laura Anderson stuns in a yellow mini dress as she cosies up to shirtless beau Dane Bowers during date night in Dubai

They set up home together in Dubai back in May.

And, Laura Anderson, 32, stunned in a yellow mini dress as she cosied up to her shirtless beau Dane Bowers, 41, during a date night at DoubleTree By Hilton Jumeirah, in Dubai.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the former Love Island star shared the loved-up snap and gushed over her pop star boyfriend.

Laura showcased her slender frame in the halterneck mini dress and her blonde tresses were styled into two long braids.

Dane who was part of pop boy band Another Level, wore just black swim shorts, and wrapped one hand around Laura's waist as she sat on his knee.

Laura captioned the shot: 'Amongst all the madness you're always my calm.'

Out on the town: It was revealed in April that the Love Islander and her pop star boyfriend had rekindled their romance after they initially broke up in 2018

It was revealed in April that the couple had rekindled their romance after the Love Island star initially broke up in 2018 with Dane after discovering he had cheated.

A source told MailOnline: 'Dane and Laura have been spending all their time together in Dubai – being in each other's company again has reminded them how good things were before.

'Laura was devastated when she found out Dane was cheating on her but years have passed and she's now willing to give him another chance.'

Big Reunion: Laura initially broke up with Dane in 2018 after discovering he had cheated

And the couple have already been talking about having a baby together.

According to new! 'Laura told Dane she had agree to try for a baby on one strict condition, and that was stopping his party boy ways.

'She wants to see this as a fresh start for both of them and he’s really worked hard to show her he’s changed.'

The Scottish-born beauty has been the epitome of happiness since they started over and she shared with her 1.4million Instagram followers the best bits from their date.