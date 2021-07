Rise Against Recently released their their stellar new album, Nowhere Generation (Loma Vista Recordings). Now the band has teamed up with Z2 comicsi to create their very first graphic novel. Nowhere Generation the book depens the album experience by bringing the bands narrative to life in a what they never have before. Arriving in a variety of bundles, this is a must-have collectors item for die-hard fans. Pre-orders are live now at the link below. The album is out now for purchase and on streaming and you can catch the band on the road this summer on their own headline tour and festivals. Z2 Comics has created graphic novels in partnership with scores of bands including, Anthrax, Steve Aoki, Andy Black, Skillet, Blondie, Avatar, BABYMETAL, Joan Jett, and more!