Chico car collector showing Lancia Lambda at Pebble Beach car show

CHICO — Since his days as a pilot in Vietnam, Paul Tullius has always loved machinery. Tullius, a Chico resident, was stationed at Beal Air Force Base in Yuba County upon his return to the United States when he bought his first Lancia automobile — a Lancia Zagato. While stationed in Yuba County he saw a small Italian car advertised in the newspaper and he quickly became obsessed with the innovative engineering and the history of Lancia, which began in 1906.