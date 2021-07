American Airlines Group (AAL) - Get Report posted a narrower-than-expected second quarter loss, but held off on predicting the carrier's return to profit later this year. American said its adjusted loss for the three months ending in June was pegged at $1.69 per share, well inside the Street consensus forecast of a $1.99 loss and last year's tally of -$7.89 per share. Group revenues surged 87% from the first quarter, and 361% from last year, to $7.48 billion, American Airlines said, a figure that topped the Street consensus forecast of $7.34 billion.