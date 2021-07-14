Cancel
Video Games

PC Gaming Hardware Market Recovering, Supply Improving

General demand for gaming hardware and PC gaming hardware in particular has been high in the recent quarters as people spend more time at home during the pandemic. However, since hardware makers could not meet all demand for their products, a large portion of the consumer spending went to resellers, according to Jon Peddie Research. Having learnt from their missteps, hardware makers are adopting new business strategies to improve supply.

www.tomshardware.com

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

