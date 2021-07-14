Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Buckeye, Avondale by NWS

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 04:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-14 05:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Pinal County; Rio Verde, Salt River; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek; Tonto Basin; West Pinal County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 530 AM MST At 448 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Round Valley to near Salt River Indian Community to near Laveen. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Sycamore Creek, Laveen, Cashion, East Mesa, Sunflower and Sugarloaf Mountain. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 125 and 167. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 207. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 13.

