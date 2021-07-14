Emmerdale's Jacob actor hints teen will become suspicious over Leanna's death

Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher could be in danger of becoming Meena Jutla's next victim, after she murdered Leanna Cavanagh in recent scenes.

The teen had uncovered Meena's dark past and the fact she had murdered her friend Nadine, and gotten away with it.

Meena chased Leanna to a bridge before shoving her off, causing her to suffer a fatal head injury.

The killer then taunted her as she lay dying, and avoided calling for help before stealing her engagement ring as she died.

Leanna's ex Jacob, who gave her the ring, has been suspicious about the death after noticing the ring is missing - despite police believing it was a tragic accident.

After a row between Jacob and Leanna, they believe she got drunk and slipped off the bridge after losing her balance in her high heels.

Meena has gotten away with her crime for now, but Jacob's suspicions are set to heighten yet again in upcoming scenes.

Actor Joe-Warren Plant, who plays him, revealed something could leave him concerned about the death in upcoming episodes - so is Meena's secret at risk, and is Jacob in danger?

Joe-Warren revealed: "After her death he notices that the ring he had bought for Leanna has gone missing and hadn’t been collected from the crime scene.

"He is quick to then assume the possibility of her being attacked but the idea is quickly shut down by Meena, David and Liam.

"I think after the shock of the situation calms down it won’t be long before before another event could possibly raise Jacob’s questions and concerns again."

On his suspicions over Meena, he added: "She has shown a softer side to Jacob after Leanna died.

"He still doesn’t trust her 100% but no one thinks for a second that Meena has anything to do with Leanna’s death."

Jacob will blame himself for the death for a while yet too, after their last conversation together before Leanna died.

He went on: "Jacob definitely holds himself responsible for Leanna’s death, especially after Liam‘s accusations towards him.

"After Jacob told her he had changed his mind about going travelling, he saw the effect it had on her and he believes that drove her to drinking excessively, causing her to fall off the bridge.

"He’s constantly self-blaming, feeling guilty and upset because of it."

