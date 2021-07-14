Cancel
Celebrities

Emmerdale's Jacob actor hints teen will become suspicious over Leanna's death

By Charlotte Tutton
Daily Mirror
 10 days ago
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher could be in danger of becoming Meena Jutla's next victim, after she murdered Leanna Cavanagh in recent scenes.

The teen had uncovered Meena's dark past and the fact she had murdered her friend Nadine, and gotten away with it.

Meena chased Leanna to a bridge before shoving her off, causing her to suffer a fatal head injury.

The killer then taunted her as she lay dying, and avoided calling for help before stealing her engagement ring as she died.

Leanna's ex Jacob, who gave her the ring, has been suspicious about the death after noticing the ring is missing - despite police believing it was a tragic accident.

Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher could be in danger of becoming Meena Jutla's next victim (Image: ITV)

After a row between Jacob and Leanna, they believe she got drunk and slipped off the bridge after losing her balance in her high heels.

Meena has gotten away with her crime for now, but Jacob's suspicions are set to heighten yet again in upcoming scenes.

Actor Joe-Warren Plant, who plays him, revealed something could leave him concerned about the death in upcoming episodes - so is Meena's secret at risk, and is Jacob in danger?

Meena chased Leanna to a bridge before shoving her off, causing her to suffer a fatal head injury (Image: ITV)

Joe-Warren revealed: "After her death he notices that the ring he had bought for Leanna has gone missing and hadn’t been collected from the crime scene.

"He is quick to then assume the possibility of her being attacked but the idea is quickly shut down by Meena, David and Liam.

"I think after the shock of the situation calms down it won’t be long before before another event could possibly raise Jacob’s questions and concerns again."

Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant has revealed his character Jacob Gallagher will question if there was more to Leanna's death

On his suspicions over Meena, he added: "She has shown a softer side to Jacob after Leanna died.

"He still doesn’t trust her 100% but no one thinks for a second that Meena has anything to do with Leanna’s death."

Jacob will blame himself for the death for a while yet too, after their last conversation together before Leanna died.

He went on: "Jacob definitely holds himself responsible for Leanna’s death, especially after Liam‘s accusations towards him.

"After Jacob told her he had changed his mind about going travelling, he saw the effect it had on her and he believes that drove her to drinking excessively, causing her to fall off the bridge.

"He’s constantly self-blaming, feeling guilty and upset because of it."

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale viewers think they've spotted a mistake in Leanna's death

Emmerdale fans believe there's a clear blunder with the ongoing Leanna Cavanagh death plot. In last week's stunning scenes, 'Dales villain Meena Jutla murdered poor Leanna when she discovered the truth about the death of her old friend Nadine. But, given that Meena ripped Leanna's hair out and her DNA...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale reveals new triumph for Meena Jutla after Leanna's death

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale villain Meena Jutla gets a new reason to celebrate next week as David Metcalfe makes a big decision about their future. Meena (Paige Sandhu) has been battling for weeks to convince David that she should move in with him. David was reluctant over the suggestion as he wanted to concentrate on helping his troubled son Jacob Gallagher.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Liam rejects Leyla as tragic downward spiral continues

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Liam Cavanagh's tragic downward spiral continued on tonight's Emmerdale (July 13) as he struggled to cope with the death of his daughter Leanna. Leanna was murdered in last week's double bill by new village serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) after Leanne discovered the truth about the death of Meena's old friend Nadine.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Jonny McPherson hints Liam could kill Meena

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jonny McPherson has revealed that his usually mild-mannered character Liam Cavanagh would "have no qualms" killing Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) if he ever found out that she was responsible for his daughter Leanna's (Mimi Slinger) death. In scenes that aired last week, Meena murdered Leanna...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Jamie Tate faces new setbacks after poisoner revelation

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Jamie Tate is going to face further setbacks next week, following the revelation that he's been the one who's been poisoning his mum Kim. She retaliated by kicking Jamie out of her home and telling him that he'd been written out of her will. Since then,...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Jacob Gallagher blames himself for Leanna Cavanagh's death

Joe Warren Plant, who plays Jacob Gallagher on 'Emmerdale', admitted his character can't help but feel guilty about Leanna Cavanagh's death. 'Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher blames himself for Leanna Cavanagh's death. While Leanna's death was ruled accidental, she was actually thrown over a bridge by Meena Jutla, and Joe Warren Plant,...
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle to support Liam Cavanagh after Leanna's death

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Cain Dingle becomes an unlikely source of support for grief-stricken Liam Cavanagh next week. Liam (Jonny McPherson) was left devastated this week as his teenage daughter Leanna was found dead in mysterious circumstances. Viewers saw villainous Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) push Leanna from a bridge in...
Relationshipsdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Nicola and Jimmy King make devastating divorce decision

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Nicola and Jimmy King have made a devastating decision regarding their marriage. On Tuesday's episode (July 20), Jimmy came clean about kissing Mandy before the trial, leaving Nicola devastated and angry. While the two had been trying to make a go of their marriage again, Jimmy's...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale reveals sad outburst from Liam Cavanagh after Leanna's murder

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale is set to air an emotional outburst from grieving father Liam Cavanagh next week. Liam (Jonny McPherson) will be overcome with grief in the episodes to come, following the horrific murder of his daughter Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger). Leanna met her grisly fate when she discovered...
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Jimmy King considers shock confession to Nicola

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Jimmy King considers coming clean next week after his surprise kiss with Mandy Dingle. This week's episodes see Jimmy (Nick Miles) make a move on Mandy amid the ongoing drama of his trial. Mandy briefly responds, before they both pull away. In next week's episodes, Jimmy...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

Emmerdale Fans Fear For Liam And Leyla’s Marriage But Love His Acting

Emmerdale fans are well aware that people with murderous intent exist in the drama. Well, now that Leanna died, Liam’s broken with grief. Of course, he’s beside himself and lashed out at Leyla. Fans know who killed Leanna and that was Meena Jutla. Naturally, now he’s lost his only child, fans fear that Liam might also lose Leyla. Whatever happens though, they seem completely impressed with his acting as he rages in his grief.

