Chelsea target Erling Haaland arrives back at Borussia Dortmund for his first day of pre-season training following summer break... but will he still be there by the start of the campaign?!

By Kate Mcgreavy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland was all smiles as he arrived back at the training ground for the start of pre-season.

The striker is one of the hottest properties in Europe following a sensational season for the Bundesliga side last term.

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for the 20-year-old striker this summer but Dortmund are holding firm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUxD0_0awRcDTD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwSNs_0awRcDTD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbMoa_0awRcDTD00
The Norwegian star returned to the German side to get down to work ahead of the new season

And on Wednesday the Norwegian star returned to the German side to get down to work ahead of the new season, which gets underway on August 13.

The young forward, who netted 41 goals in 41 games last campaign, put his thumbs up for the camera and also played a small-sided game with Dortmund boss Marco Rose.

Premier League giants Chelsea are on the lookout for a top striker ahead of the new campaign after £53million signing Timo Werner struggled in his debut season in England.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KffAV_0awRcDTD00
Haaland's Dortmund team-mate Jadon Sancho is heading out of door to Manchester United

Dortmund, however, are set to lose winger Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and are reluctant to part ways with another star despite Blues owner Roman Abramovich reportedly setting aside £150m to sign him.

Ex-Dortmund captain and soon to be sporting director Sebastian Kehl told Sky Germany: 'There is nothing new on this matter. He is in our plans.

'Erling will return this week and he will be very hungry. He wants to play football, he feels comfortable with us and he will be eager to score many goals.'

The comments come not long after current sporting director Michael Zorc played down suggestions that Haaland could depart.

Meanwhile Dortmund have reportedly reached an agreement with Donyell Malen and his representatives over a summer switch to Germany.

