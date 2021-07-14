1 person found shot dead in Dallas apartment, police say

One person was found fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a call at an apartment at 660 Yorktown Street.

When they arrived, they found a man had been shot once inside his apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now asking for anyone with any information to step forward and contact Det. Josue Rodriguez at 214-671-3994 or josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com an reference case No. 124377-2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at anytime.