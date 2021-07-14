Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

1 person found shot dead in Dallas apartment, police say

Posted by 
WFAA
WFAA
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368inf_0awRcCaU00

One person was found fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a call at an apartment at 660 Yorktown Street.

When they arrived, they found a man had been shot once inside his apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now asking for anyone with any information to step forward and contact Det. Josue Rodriguez at 214-671-3994 or josue.rodriguez@dallascityhall.com an reference case No. 124377-2021.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at anytime.

Comments / 3

WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
24K+
Followers
402
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy