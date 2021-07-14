Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Will Yankees still be playing in October? Will Jacob deGrom make history? 5 predictions for MLB’s second half

By Matthew Roberson, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 10 days ago

The first half of the 2021 Major League Baseball season has been a power struggle between wonder and controversy. Shohei Ohtani and Jacob deGrom are putting up historic numbers and moving the sport to places it’s never been, meanwhile the sticky stuff circus has detracted from the unbelievable achievements happening on a near-daily basis.

Top all that off with the labor dispute that seems to be an inevitable iceberg at the end of this season, plus the imagined arrival of the universal DH in 2022, and the second half of 2021 could be the last time that baseball looks like this.

In trying to predict how the rest of the season will play out, the two local teams find themselves at the focal point, while some big picture possibilities are coming into focus. Here’s five predictions for the remainder of the year, one that has 15 of its 30 teams within five games of a playoff spot at the All-Star break.

YANKEES GET 2ND WILD CARD SPOT

Yes, it looks unlikely right now. They’re 4.5 games behind Oakland — current holders of the second wild card spot - who have been one of baseball’s most consistent clubs of the past four years.

The real opportunity for the Yankees lies in the 13 games left against the Red Sox. They need to start by winning one of those games — something they haven’t done yet this season — but if the Yankees can take, say, eight of those 13, they’ll be in great shape. So long as they take care of business against the Orioles, Marlins and Rangers of the world (15 remaining meetings with those last-place losers, but also a tall order for a team as infuriatingly unpredictable as the Yankees), they should control their own destiny entering the season’s final weeks.

DEGROM BEATS GIBSON’S MODERN MARK

As things stand right now, Jacob deGrom has a 1.08 ERA in 92 innings. Somehow, it feels like he’s been better than that. Seemingly every trembling hitter who crosses deGrom ends up slinking back to the dugout three strikes later. That’s why it doesn’t seem impossible for him to finish the season with an ERA below 1.12, Gibson’s figure from 1968 that’s the best for any starting pitcher since integration.

If we assume deGrom starts 15 of the Mets’ final 75 games — the same number he started before the All-Star break — that means he’s headed for 90 more innings or so. Ballparking his final season total at 182 innings, deGrom would need to keep his earned run total for the season at 22 or less. He only allowed 11 through his first 15 starts, so if he can match that total in his last 15 starts, he’ll be the new record holder with a 1.09 ERA.

Should deGrom head into September with a shot at the record, spawning a new goal for the hyper-focused pitching robot to fixate on, it’s hard to envision anyone getting a hit off him, let alone scoring a run.

NO ONE STEAL MORE THAN 45 BASES

There are only two players who have stolen 20 or more bases this year. Whit Merrifield is the leader in the clubhouse at 24, with Fernando Tatis Jr. pacing the National League at 20. The last time a full season was played without anyone swiping 45 bases was 1963, when Luis Aparicio and Maury Wills led the way at 40 apiece.

Merrifield nabbed 45 in 2018 and is surely the best hope for doing so in 2021. His Royals are better positioned for a top-eight draft pick than a playoff berth, so chasing personal statistics is a non-issue for Kansas City’s speedster. Tatis Jr., on the other hand, has his eyes on a ring. The Padres’ coaching staff obviously do too, and in order to pursue that dream, they might ask Tatis to rein it in and avoid getting hurt on the basepaths before the postseason. That leaves all eyes on Merrifield, including the opposing pitchers and catchers that want to put the brakes on him.

BRYANT GETS TRADED TO THE DODGERS

The Dodgers always have a way to improve their team midseason. The weirdness of 2020 limited that, but in 2019 the Dodgers called up then-top prospects Dustin May and Gavin Lux to make their roster even more ridiculous. The year before that they traded for Manny Machado and brought him all the way to a World Series. The same happened in 2017 with Yu Darvish.

This season, the Dodgers are wrestling with the Giants and Padres at the top of the NL West. To win that division and avoid a crapshoot wild card game, the Dodgers should look to add some pieces. Kris Bryant, the upcoming free agent whose Cubs fell below .500 just before the break, would look lovely in left field in Los Angeles.

PADRES WIN WORLD SERIES

The city of San Diego is due for a championship. Who better to bring it to them than the most exciting team baseball has seen in years, spearheaded by one of the faces of the game? Flanked by Machado and supported by Joe Musgrove, Jake Cronenworth and a constellation of contributors on the league’s best-constructed roster, Tatis Jr. and the Padres will be parading around Petco Park this winter.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Maury Wills
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Luis Aparicio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yankees#The Red Sox#Orioles#Marlins#Gibson S#Era#Mets#The National League#Royals#Padres#Giants#Cubs#Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
Related
reflectionsonbaseball.com

Aaron Judge Lowers Himself A Notch As Showboating Backfires

As the All-American Boy, Aaron Judge has ridden a wave of popularity for six years with no hiccups. That all changed this weekend, though…. When it comes to baseball, Aaron Judge never forgives or forgets. Supercompetitive on the diamond, Judge, was the most vocal Yankee after it was revealed that,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Twitter roasts Yankees reliever Brooks Kriske for blowing game at Fenway Park

MLB Twitter called out New York Yankees reliever Brooks Kriske after a horrendous tenth inning helped the Boston Red Sox walk it off. The New York Yankees were enjoying great success following the MLB All-Star break, where they won four of five games entering Thursday night. They even managed to take two of three from their series against the Boston Red Sox. But the Yankees looked to continue building upon their newfound luck against the Red Sox, and it ended in disaster.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

2021 Dodgers Trade Deadline Targets: RHP Craig Kimbrel, Cubs

—— Andrew Friedman will certainly be looking to bolster his starting pitching staff. The Dodgers have had to dip into their minor league stash of arms in order to weather the storm after losing Dustin May for the season to Tommy John surgery as well as Clayton Kershaw (left forearm inflammation) and Trevor Bauer (sexual assault allegations) for a length of time. The Dodgers could add a reliever to shore up the pen behind Kenley Jansen, so why not a potential future Hall of Famer in Kimbrel?
MLBPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Red Sox Blast 5 Home Runs Beat Blue Jays 7-4 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox had 9 hits on Wednesday night, 5 home runs and 3 doubles as they beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-4 in the final regular season game at Buffalo. The Blue Jays will finally be able to play at home in Toronto beginning July 30th. Kike Hernandez...
MLBNewsday

MLB midseason awards: Shohei Ohtani and Jacob deGrom are well ahead of the pack

So what do we know about the first half of the 2021 MLB season?. First and foremost, the commissioner wasn’t kidding about his crackdown involving the sticky-substance abuse in the sport. Aside from Shohei Ohtani’s historic brilliance (more on that later) and the heinous allegations made against Trevor Bauer (the investigation remains ongoing), Rob Manfred’s daily targeting of pitchers through the umpire’s stringent policing dominated the pre-break landscape.
MLBFOX Sports

Rodriguez expected to start for the Red Sox against the Yankees

LINE: Red Sox -107, Yankees -111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees travel to face the Boston Red Sox on Friday. The Red Sox are 29-19 in home games in 2020. Boston has hit 128 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with 24, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.
MLBCBS Sports

2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters: Ohtani makes history; deGrom, Altuve among players skipping game

The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 13 at Coors Field in Denver. MLB unveiled the full rosters for the game on July 4, and injury replacements were made prior to the All-Star break. Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani made history by becoming the first player selected as a hitter and pitcher to the Midsummer Classic. Ohtani will start as DH in an American League lineup that also features Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Aaron Judge. In the National League, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. will be joined by Freddie Freeman and others in the starting lineup.
MLBSun-Journal

Red Sox, Yankees kick off MLB’s second half

SAN FRANCISCO — Across the globe, everybody is watching Shohei Ohtani in awe and intrigue. Major League Baseball can only love the attention from around the world surrounding the Angels’ two-way star and the spotlight he’s brought to the sport. Can Ohtani keep this up? An encore to a sensational...
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Beyond the greatness of Shohei Ohtani and Jacob deGrom, 4 things we learned in MLB’s first half

For all its continuing flaws — the number of strikeouts (23,878) increasingly exceeding the number of hits (21,450), the lowest collective team midseason batting average (.240) since .233 in 1968, the average time of games continuing to rise to all-time highs (3:09.22) and, lest we forget, another cheating scandal — baseball has still provided us a whole lot of wonderment these first 3 ½ ...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Baseball notebook: Red Sox-Yankees opens season's second half

The second half of the Major League Baseball begins with one game on Thursday night, when Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and the AL East-leading Red Sox visit Yankee Stadium. Lefthander Eduardo Rodríguez (6-5, 5.52 ERA) starts for Boston, which holds a 1½-game edge over Tampa Bay in the American League East Division. New York and Toronto are eight games behind the Red Sox.
MLBPosted by
Daily News

Yankees will get a jump start on their desperate second half

The time for talking is over. There is no more time for “the season is on the line,” or talking through the issues that led to an incredibly disappointing first half. There is no more time for settling old scores and trolling. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Yankees have to start proving they are a team that can get themselves back into contention. They get an early start. Thursday ...
NFLSun Chronicle

YOUNG: What to expect in MLB's second half

Since Major League Baseball cracked down on the sticky gunk that many pitchers considered indispensable in recent years, batting averages have improved overall from a sickly .236 prior to June 3 to .246 lately. That’s a good thing for fans of offensive baseball who are sick and tired of the game seemingly being dominated by primarily home runs, strikeouts, and hitting into shifts.
MLB920espnnewjersey.com

Yankees Reset for Second Half Run

Nothing says "run and hide" for a Major League manager like a nice bullpen meltdown on the last day before the All Star break, when your star studded team, projected to win the American League East, sits 8 games behind your arch rival. Ouch. Many managers have been dismissed "during the break" for similar credentials. Aaron Boone is lucky to have the steady hand of Brian Cashman behind him, for now.
MLBSportsGrid

MLB Second Half Preview: What to Watch

It is hard to believe we’re already at the midway point of the MLB baseball season. With the midsummer classic over, there is plenty of baseball left and storylines to follow. Between teams making a push for October and those looking to move players ahead of the trade deadline, there is no reason to miss a day of action.
MLBDeadspin

At least three Yankees players test positive for COVID-19, pausing MLB’s second-half return

The Major League Baseball All-Star week, highlighted by the annual AL vs. NL game and the Home Run Derby, proved once again to be the best All-Star event in all of professional sports. The baseball world is riding high on the wave of momentum that Fernando Tatís Jr., Vlad Guerrero Jr, Shohei Ohtani, and Pete Alonso provided. Baseball could not be set up better for a strong second half, starting with a series between American League East foes, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Yes, this is perfect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy