Will Yankees still be playing in October? Will Jacob deGrom make history? 5 predictions for MLB’s second half

The first half of the 2021 Major League Baseball season has been a power struggle between wonder and controversy. Shohei Ohtani and Jacob deGrom are putting up historic numbers and moving the sport to places it’s never been, meanwhile the sticky stuff circus has detracted from the unbelievable achievements happening on a near-daily basis.

Top all that off with the labor dispute that seems to be an inevitable iceberg at the end of this season, plus the imagined arrival of the universal DH in 2022, and the second half of 2021 could be the last time that baseball looks like this.

In trying to predict how the rest of the season will play out, the two local teams find themselves at the focal point, while some big picture possibilities are coming into focus. Here’s five predictions for the remainder of the year, one that has 15 of its 30 teams within five games of a playoff spot at the All-Star break.

YANKEES GET 2ND WILD CARD SPOT

Yes, it looks unlikely right now. They’re 4.5 games behind Oakland — current holders of the second wild card spot - who have been one of baseball’s most consistent clubs of the past four years.

The real opportunity for the Yankees lies in the 13 games left against the Red Sox. They need to start by winning one of those games — something they haven’t done yet this season — but if the Yankees can take, say, eight of those 13, they’ll be in great shape. So long as they take care of business against the Orioles, Marlins and Rangers of the world (15 remaining meetings with those last-place losers, but also a tall order for a team as infuriatingly unpredictable as the Yankees), they should control their own destiny entering the season’s final weeks.

DEGROM BEATS GIBSON’S MODERN MARK

As things stand right now, Jacob deGrom has a 1.08 ERA in 92 innings. Somehow, it feels like he’s been better than that. Seemingly every trembling hitter who crosses deGrom ends up slinking back to the dugout three strikes later. That’s why it doesn’t seem impossible for him to finish the season with an ERA below 1.12, Gibson’s figure from 1968 that’s the best for any starting pitcher since integration.

If we assume deGrom starts 15 of the Mets’ final 75 games — the same number he started before the All-Star break — that means he’s headed for 90 more innings or so. Ballparking his final season total at 182 innings, deGrom would need to keep his earned run total for the season at 22 or less. He only allowed 11 through his first 15 starts, so if he can match that total in his last 15 starts, he’ll be the new record holder with a 1.09 ERA.

Should deGrom head into September with a shot at the record, spawning a new goal for the hyper-focused pitching robot to fixate on, it’s hard to envision anyone getting a hit off him, let alone scoring a run.

NO ONE STEAL MORE THAN 45 BASES

There are only two players who have stolen 20 or more bases this year. Whit Merrifield is the leader in the clubhouse at 24, with Fernando Tatis Jr. pacing the National League at 20. The last time a full season was played without anyone swiping 45 bases was 1963, when Luis Aparicio and Maury Wills led the way at 40 apiece.

Merrifield nabbed 45 in 2018 and is surely the best hope for doing so in 2021. His Royals are better positioned for a top-eight draft pick than a playoff berth, so chasing personal statistics is a non-issue for Kansas City’s speedster. Tatis Jr., on the other hand, has his eyes on a ring. The Padres’ coaching staff obviously do too, and in order to pursue that dream, they might ask Tatis to rein it in and avoid getting hurt on the basepaths before the postseason. That leaves all eyes on Merrifield, including the opposing pitchers and catchers that want to put the brakes on him.

BRYANT GETS TRADED TO THE DODGERS

The Dodgers always have a way to improve their team midseason. The weirdness of 2020 limited that, but in 2019 the Dodgers called up then-top prospects Dustin May and Gavin Lux to make their roster even more ridiculous. The year before that they traded for Manny Machado and brought him all the way to a World Series. The same happened in 2017 with Yu Darvish.

This season, the Dodgers are wrestling with the Giants and Padres at the top of the NL West. To win that division and avoid a crapshoot wild card game, the Dodgers should look to add some pieces. Kris Bryant, the upcoming free agent whose Cubs fell below .500 just before the break, would look lovely in left field in Los Angeles.

PADRES WIN WORLD SERIES

The city of San Diego is due for a championship. Who better to bring it to them than the most exciting team baseball has seen in years, spearheaded by one of the faces of the game? Flanked by Machado and supported by Joe Musgrove, Jake Cronenworth and a constellation of contributors on the league’s best-constructed roster, Tatis Jr. and the Padres will be parading around Petco Park this winter.