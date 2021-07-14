The Mafia Titanic mod is really looking ship-shape

Ever wondered what a stroll around the magnificent decks of the Titanic would feel like? As ever... there's a mod for that. The Titanic Mod for Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven aims to do exactly what it says on the tin, which is to put the RMS Titanic in Mafia. This isn't just any old 3D model seen from a distance, however - the mod team is trying to make "one of the most detailed and accurate free 3D recreations of the Titanic ever made". Players will be able to explore the ship in freeroam mode, and the work done so far really does look stunning: